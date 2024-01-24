We expect a 2.0% QoQ SAAR increase in real GDP by expenditure in Q4 with the largest support to growth again coming from consumption with we expect consumption to rise a still-strong 2.6% in Q4. Other elements of GDP in Q4 should only contribute modestly to growth.

We estimate a 2.1% annualized growth in GDP for Q4 2023. This growth is attributed to strong consumer spending (+2.9%) and government expenditure (+3.5%). However, a decline in the housing sector (-6.3%) and a 0.7 percentage point negative contribution from inventories are expected to impact overall growth.

Although we no longer forecast a recession on the horizon, we suspect that the pace of real GDP growth will moderate in the coming quarters. To that effect, we estimate that real GDP grew at an annualized pace of 1.7% in Q4, a downshift from 4.9% in Q3.

Our forecast calls for 2.5% QoQ SAAR, above the current consensus number of 2.0% but in line with the Atlanta Fed Nowcast (2.4%). Once again, most of the strength in GDP will come from the sizzling consumption prints we’ve seen. But other components of domestic demand should also be solid in the quarter. However, with consumers continuing to pull goods off the shelves quickly and imports weak, downside risks to inventory accumulation are fairly high. Markets are overly optimistic on how much the Fed will ease and the GDP print will likely be an opportunity to recalibrate. The source data indicate another strong outturn for domestic demand and that will likely be enough for some pullback in market pricing despite potential volatility from inventories and net exports that could push down the headline number.

GDP is likely to have been more resilient than had been expected after the surge in Q3, and we estimate a 1.9% growth rate, roughly in line with potential growth.

We are currently tracking 2% annualized increase in US GDP in Q4 2023, supported by a robust gain in consumer spending. Residential investment likely continued to grow on higher housing starts, albeit at a slower rate than in the prior quarter.

We expect fourth quarter GDP growth to come in at around 2.5% – and with the unemployment rate ending 2023 at just 3.7% and inflation still well above target in YoY terms, there seems to be little pressure to start cutting rates imminently.

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Thursday, January 25 at 13:30 GMT as we get closer to the release time, here are forecasts from economists and researchers of 10 major banks regarding the upcoming growth data.

