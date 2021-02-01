Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD picks up bids, shrugs off late Friday’s pullback

GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 amid mixed covid vaccine news, hints of UK’s recovery plan

GBP/USD fades the week-start uptick to 1.3709 while taking rounds to 1.3700 amid the initial Asian trading on Monday. The cable had to bear the burden of overall US dollar strength, amid risk-off mood, as well as the EU-UK tussle over vaccines while flashing a negative daily closing on Friday. Although recent headlines suggest the UK’s record jabs and recovery plans, coupled with the promise of increased AstraZeneca vaccine delivery to the bloc, doubts concerning the tension among the old pals stay on the table.

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.373
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 1.3698
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3642
Daily SMA50 1.3517
Daily SMA100 1.3258
Daily SMA200 1.2976
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3751
Previous Daily Low 1.3657
Previous Weekly High 1.3759
Previous Weekly Low 1.361
Previous Monthly High 1.3759
Previous Monthly Low 1.3451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3693
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3715
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3653
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3608
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3559
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3747
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3796
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3842

 

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls encouraged by the improving pandemic situation in the UK

The GBP/USD pair closed the week with modest gains just below the 1.3700 level and not far from a fresh multi-year high of 1.3758. The pair spent the week consolidating amid a scarce UK calendar, while the pound was quite resilient to the dollar’s demand on risk-aversion.

Easing pandemic pressure provided support to the UK currency. Following a peak of almost 70K contagions per day, the number of daily new cases has averaged 25K this past week, taking off some pressure on the health system.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

