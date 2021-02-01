Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD picks up bids, shrugs off late Friday’s pullback

GBP/USD wavers around 1.3700 amid mixed covid vaccine news, hints of UK’s recovery plan

GBP/USD fades the week-start uptick to 1.3709 while taking rounds to 1.3700 amid the initial Asian trading on Monday. The cable had to bear the burden of overall US dollar strength, amid risk-off mood, as well as the EU-UK tussle over vaccines while flashing a negative daily closing on Friday. Although recent headlines suggest the UK’s record jabs and recovery plans, coupled with the promise of increased AstraZeneca vaccine delivery to the bloc, doubts concerning the tension among the old pals stay on the table.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.373 Today Daily Change 0.0032 Today Daily Change % 0.23 Today daily open 1.3698 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3642 Daily SMA50 1.3517 Daily SMA100 1.3258 Daily SMA200 1.2976 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3751 Previous Daily Low 1.3657 Previous Weekly High 1.3759 Previous Weekly Low 1.361 Previous Monthly High 1.3759 Previous Monthly Low 1.3451 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3693 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3715 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3653 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3608 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3559 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3747 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3796 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3842

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls encouraged by the improving pandemic situation in the UK

The GBP/USD pair closed the week with modest gains just below the 1.3700 level and not far from a fresh multi-year high of 1.3758. The pair spent the week consolidating amid a scarce UK calendar, while the pound was quite resilient to the dollar’s demand on risk-aversion.

Easing pandemic pressure provided support to the UK currency. Following a peak of almost 70K contagions per day, the number of daily new cases has averaged 25K this past week, taking off some pressure on the health system.

