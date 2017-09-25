US: Fed speak in focus – TDS

US: Fed speak in focus – TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
There is a flurry of Fed speakers scheduled to speak this week including three for later today, all of whom are voters, points out the analysis team at TDS.
Key Quotes
“NY Fed President Dudley is likely to receive most attention from the market though his 8:30 ET speech will be focused on workforce development. Chicago Fed President Evans will discuss the economic outlook and monetary policy during a 12:40 ET speech while Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari speaks at a town hall event after the close at 18:30 ET. Both Evans and Kashkari hold a strong dovish bias while Dudley is closer to a centrist.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.