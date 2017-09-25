US: Fed speak in focus – TDS

There is a flurry of Fed speakers scheduled to speak this week including three for later today, all of whom are voters, points out the analysis team at TDS.

Key Quotes

“NY Fed President Dudley is likely to receive most attention from the market though his 8:30 ET speech will be focused on workforce development. Chicago Fed President Evans will discuss the economic outlook and monetary policy during a 12:40 ET speech while Minneapolis Fed President Kashkari speaks at a town hall event after the close at 18:30 ET. Both Evans and Kashkari hold a strong dovish bias while Dudley is closer to a centrist.”