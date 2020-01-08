US FBI, Homeland Security warned of Iranian terror and cyber threat – CNN

CNN came out with the news during early Thursday that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Department of Homeland Security warned of the terror threats Iran poses to the US in a joint intelligence bulletin sent to law enforcement throughout the country on Wednesday.

The physical attack would occur first overseas -- in line with the missile strikes launched by Iran into Iraq late Tuesday.

Iran could take steps in the immediate term to attack the US in cyberspace.

Iran has a history of leveraging asymmetric tactics to pursue national interests beyond its conventional capabilities.

Iran has exercised its increasingly sophisticated capabilities to suppress both social and political perspectives deemed dangerous to Iran and to harm regional and international opponents.