US equities whip after US CPI inflation, grind towards the middle on Thursday

- US stocks initially dropped on Thursday after US inflation came in higher than expected.
- Despite reduced odds of ratecuts, Treasury yields fell, propping up markets.
- Friday will close out the week with US PPI figures.
US equity indexes twisted on Thursday after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation came in broadly above market expectations, sending equities lower and safe havens climbing in the early US trading session.
Market fears subsided and a decline in Treasury yields helped to bid equity indexes back into the day’s starting bids, keeping broad-market stock measures roughly on-balance as investors head into Friday’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation print.
US CPI inflation climbs to 3.4% in December vs. 3.2% expected
US headline CPI inflation for the year ended December came in at 3.4% versus the market forecast of 3.2%, handily climbing over the previous period’s 3.1. December’s MoM CPI came in higher than expected at 0.3% versus the forecast 0.2%, and climbing further over November’s 0.1% print.
US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended January 5 also came in better than expected, printing at 202K versus the anticipated 210K, though the previous week did see a slight upside revision to 203K (pre-revision 202K).
The US Producer Price Index (PPI) for December is expected to tick slightly higher from 0.0% to 0.1%, while annualized Core PPI for the year ended December is expected to clip lower from 2.0% to 1.9%.
US equity indexes are largely unchanged for Thursday, with the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) 500 major equity index ended Thursday down a scant 0.07%, sliding 3.2 points to end the day at $4,780.24. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed at $37,711.02, up nearly 15.3 points and shaving into the green by 0.04%.
The NASDAQ Composite index ended Thursday almost perfectly flat at 0.0%, gaining half of a single point to close at $14,970.19, while the Russell 2000 index took a 0.75% hit to end the day at $14,970.19, down 14.8 points.
S&P 500 Technical Outlook
The S&P 500 major equity index declined from the day’s early high of $4,800.76 to an intraday low of $4,737.52 before rebounding to settle near $4,780.
Thursday’s swing lower caught a sharp technical rebound from the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) just below $4,750, chalking in a near-term technical floor.
Despite Thursday’s tests into the lower near-term bounds, the S&P 500 remains well-bid with the index holding steady near December’s late highs. The index sloughed off January’s early declines and equities are set for a continued rally into all-time highs beyond 2021’s late peak at $4,812.38.
S&P 500 Hourly Chart
S&P 500 Daily Chart
S&P 500 Technical Levels
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4776.99
|Today Daily Change
|-4.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|4781.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4741.15
|Daily SMA50
|4594.85
|Daily SMA100
|4474.43
|Daily SMA200
|4392.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4789.22
|Previous Daily Low
|4748.46
|Previous Weekly High
|4782.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|4662.84
|Previous Monthly High
|4794.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|4542.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4773.65
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4764.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4756.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4732.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4716.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4797.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4813.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4838.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains on the defensive below 0.6700, Chinese CPI, US PPI eyed
The AUD/USD pair remains on the defensive, trading around 0.6688 during the early Asian session on Friday. The pair edges lower on the stronger-than-expected December US inflation figures. Investors await China’s inflation and Trade Data on Friday for fresh impetus.
EUR/USD holds below 1.10000 ahead of US PPI data
The EUR/USD pair holds positive ground despite renewed US dollar demand, trading near 1.0983 during the early Asian session on Friday. The uptick of the major pair is supported by the risk-on environment ahead of the US key data.
Gold recovers some lost ground above $2,030, focus on Chinese CPI, PPI data
Gold bounces off the weekly low of $2,013 to $2,030 during the early Asian session on Friday. Nonetheless, the upside of the yellow metal might be limited due to the possibility that the Fed may not begin cutting interest rates as early as expected, which might exert some selling pressure on XAU/USD prices.
Ethereum Classic price tops out with a 15% correction likely underway for ETC
Ethereum Classic price is among the biggest gainers, benefitting the most from the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approval. The capital rotation from BTC to altcoins has favored some projects more than others, with ETC presenting among the biggest beneficiaries.
US equities whip after US CPI inflation, grind towards the middle on Thursday
US equity indexes twisted on Thursday after US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation came in broadly above market expectations, sending equities lower and safe havens climbing in the early US trading session.