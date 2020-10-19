US Elections: President Trump victory with a split Congress, the most positive outcome for financial markets – HSBC

The US Election season is now well underway, with Congressional and Presidential elections set for November 3. Strategists at HSBC believe there are three possible outcomes and analyze the investment implications of each scenario. The fourth, a Republican sweep, is considered highly unlikely as Democrats are expected to keep control of the House.
Key quotes
“Status quo: Victory for President Trump, with a split Congress. In this scenario, everything remains the same. This would be the most positive outcome for financial markets, simply because it provides the most continuity and clarity around policy.”
“A Biden victory with a split Congress. Expect a small negative impact for markets short-term. Biden is an advocate for higher taxes and greater regulation of key sectors like technology so markets may react negatively immediately. But fiscal stimulus may also increase, boosting the economy and helping markets recover. Moreover, if Republicans keep control of the Senate, many of Biden’s current proposals may not be approved by Congress. This ‘gridlock’ could ironically be good for markets in the months following the US Elections since Biden’s planned changes to the tax and regulatory environment would be more restricted and markets can focus instead on a strengthening economy supported by fiscal and monetary measures.”
“Democratic Clean Sweep: a Biden Presidency with a Democrat-controlled Congress. This would initially be negative for financial markets, but they could soon rebound (after an initial bout of volatility) if spending is raised to stimulate the economy.”
“Trump victory: positive for US domestic stocks, the energy sector and high yield bonds.”
“Biden victory: positive for European stocks and green investment themes.”
“Technology stocks: we are optimistic about tech stocks in either scenario. Even with a Biden victory, we think regulation will take time to materialise, while the accelerated digital adoption among businesses and consumers continues to make technology companies attractive. Overall, tech stocks have been volatile in recent weeks but we see recent profit-taking as temporary.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.18 on US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.18, Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. They outweigh rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns expressed by ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD rises over 1.30 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI retreats from monthly highs near $41.50 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is off the monthly highs of $41.47, posting small losses around the $41 level, as investors look to take profits off the table ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due later on Monday.