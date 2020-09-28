US Elections: A decisive Democratic victory to hit the USD – Nordea

The stakes are high and the result is far from clear in the US November elections. A Biden victory would drive EUR/USD higher, while his tax plans could cause some concerns amidst equity investors. On the other hand, a second term for Trump would be full of uncertainties, strategists at Nordea report.
Key quotes
“We think the race is much closer than the polls imply, and even if a Biden victory is the most likely outcome, such a scenario is far from a given. If Biden wins and the Democrats also take control of the Senate (the House is very likely to remain in Democratic hands in any case), we could expect to see European assets outperforming US ones and a higher EUR/USD.”
“The tax hike aspects of Biden’s agenda could put some pressure on equity markets. Even if the tax hikes are mainly targeted towards higher-income taxpayers, his plans would include higher corporate, dividend and capital gains taxes, which could scare equity investors to some extent. In the short run, however, sizable fiscal stimulus could offset such concerns.”
“A Trump victory coupled with a Republican-led Congress remains a viable scenario as well (around 30% probability). Trump would favour more tax cuts, deregulation and a more limited stimulus package. The Democratic House would probably block most of his plans, though Trump could push through some more deregulation using his presidential powers. Trump could quickly become frustrated by the inability to forward his domestic agenda, and could concentrate on trade policies instead. The trade war could escalate and his unpredictability could dent risk appetite longer out. Global trade policy would become even more uncertain, supporting the USD. EUR/USD would drop, especially if tariffs on European cars would return on his agenda.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to 1.2900 on renewed hope for a post-Brexit trade deal
GBP/USD keeps rallying now trading around 1.2900 amid better odds for a EU-UK trade deal. Comments from BOE’s Ramsden gave the Pound additional momentum as he dismissed using negative rates.
EUR/USD advances further to 1.1650 ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades close to 1.1650, extending the recovery from last week's sharp drop. The dollar is weakening with the US stock index futures seemingly cheering the upbeat China data. ECB's Lagarde may play spoilsport by expressing concerns over the euro's strength.
XAU/USD bounces off 100-DMA support, climbs to $1866 level
Gold reversed an early European session dip back closer to two-month tops and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1865-66 region.
Bitcoin's buying pressure growing as Grayscale adds 17,000 BTC to the portfolio
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $10,850, having gained over 1% on its value both on a day-to-day basis. The pioneer digital currency bottomed at $10,137 on September 23 and resumed the recovery.
WTI: Bears lining-up for the 'Kill Zone'
WTI is finally making its way into the kill zone. The monthly charts are offering a signal that the upside move has completed. The wick on the current candle, with 2 days and 22 hours until the close, will be filled on to the downside in weeks to come.