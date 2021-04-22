US economy on a solid footing, coronavirus still top threat – Reuters Poll

As per the latest Reuters Poll of over 100 economists, “The US economy will grow at its fastest annual pace in decades this year and outperform most of its major peers, with the outlook upgraded sharply.” It should, however, be noted that the survey also mentioned the COVID-19 surge as the biggest risk over the next three months.
“There was a new wave of optimism among economic forecasters predicting a boost to economic activity from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package already passed and also from U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan,” the poll added.
The survey also raises expectations of 6.2% yearly growth, versus the International Monetary Fund's latest projection of 6.4%, while suggesting the “fastest annual expansion since 1984.”
While the news should exert further downside pressure on the US dollar, due to its safe-haven status, the pre-ECB trading lull seems to play its role of late.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
