European Central Bank Preview: Five reasons for Lagarde to lift the euro

- The ECB is set to leave its policy unchanged in April but acknowledge a brighter outlook.
- Vaccines, business optimism and stable yields are among the reasons for a more optimistic approach.
- EUR/USD has room to rise on expectations that the bank would scale back its PEPP plan.
"Delayed, not derailed" – that has been the message coming from Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and she will likely repeat it. However, while the Frankfurt-based institution announced it would bring forward some of its support in its March meeting, the view could be significantly different this time. That could lift the euro.
Here are five reasons for a rosier message:
1) Vaccination finally picking up
Many Europeans remain frustrated with the old continent's lag behind the US and the UK on the immunization front, but the pace of inoculations has substantially picked up. Roughly one in every five residents has received a jab and vaccine deliveries are set to accelerate in the coming months.
Source: FT
The EU recently announced a boost of 50 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech doses are coming this quarter, and regulators may give the green light to Johnson & Johnson's jabs by the time the ECB convenes. Accelerated prospects of exiting the crisis could be reflected in the bank's comments.
2) Survey optimism
While some economies are still under a lockdown and COVID-19 infections are high, businesses are optimistic. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment, the Sentix Investor Confidence and Markit's Purchasing Managers' Indexes have been rising and surprising to the upside in recent months.
Source: FXStreet
To make forward-looking assessments, the ECB looks at these gauges of future activity and it may also shape their upbeat outlook.
3) Uncle Sam wants (also) European goods
"When the US sneezes, the world catches a cold" – goes the adage about economic crises, and the same goes for booms. US Retail Sales leaped in March by 9.8%, a result of US vaccinations and massive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Americans not only consume local goods but also purchase products and source materials abroad.
The US recovery is set to lift the global European economies, and is also a factor in Lagarde's considerations – and that is before President Joe Biden passes his vast infrastructure bill.
4) Yields still under control
Last month, the ECB announced it would bring forward some of its bond-buying to keep yields lower and support the nascent recovery and keep governments' borrowing costs depressed. The bank publishes its weekly purchases every Monday and it struggles to ramp up its acquisitions, keeping traders perplexed.
Nevertheless, yields remain depressed, helping governments raise money and support the recovery. Returns on ten-year Italian bonds are around 0.80% at the time of writing – roughly half of US Treasuries of the same maturities. German yields are well below zero.
Source: Trading Economics
Under these circumstances, the bank may continue buying bonds at a sluggish pace, printing fewer euros while the economies continue recovering.
5) Hawks rising from their nests
The Frankfurt-based institution's hawks have been rather tame in recent months, as Europe endured new waves of the virus. However, German and other northern members may revert to their inflation-averse roots as consumer prices lift their heads across the pond.
Similar to the positive influence the US boom has on Europe, its rising prices may also affect the old continent. The ECB has a "single needle in its compass" – fighting inflation – and that may bring Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and several colleagues to hit the breaks.
Any hint that the bank's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program may not run its full course – refrain from using the "full envelope" as the ECB says – could also be euro positive.
Conclusion
All in all, the spring brings with it a rosier economic outlook and the ECB has good reasons to be more cheerful. That would boost euro bulls as well.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.20 on broad dollar weakness
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.20, hitting the highest since March as the greenback falls despite a slide in stocks and an uptick in US yields. Optimism about Europe's vaccination campaign is helping the euro.
GBP/USD soars toward 1.40 on vaccine optimism, greenback retreat
GBP/USD is on the rise, surging toward 1.40 as the greenback is on the back foot, despite an advance in Treausry yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign and an optimistic market mood also support cable.
XAU/USD pares early gains, holds above $1,770
The XAU/USD pair managed to build on last week's gains and touched its highest level since late February at $1,790 on Monday. However, the pair failed to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day and reversed its direction.
Ripple price takes point in recovering weekend crash losses
BTC price has recovered only 8.5% since its crash, while ETH and XRP have surged 18% and 32%, respectively. ETH price and BTC face headwinds stalling their upswings while XRP bulls hint at a positive outlook. XRP price could surge 30% due to the presence of a strong foothold at $1.34.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Banks beat the street, COIN booms as funds flow to ETFs
Equity markets continue to remain bolstered from all sides as the macro environment produces strong numbers, earnings continue to smash estimates and inflation concerns take a back seat. Earnings season switches from bank stocks to reopening plays.