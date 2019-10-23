US: Economic growth is slowing toward potential – BBVA

Analysts at the Research Department at BBVA kept the full-year growth forecast at 2.2% for the US in 2019, followed by further deceleration to 1.5% in 2020, around the trend rate.
Key Quotes:
“Global growth has slowed markedly this year but remains positive. We forecast 2019 growth at 3.1% followed by a slight improvement in 2020 to 3.2%.”
“Trade tensions have been weighing on capital spending, and sentiment remains depressed with forward-looking indicators pointing toward more slowdown to come. More worryingly, there are beginning to be signs that this is spilling over to the services sector.”
“Consumer fundamentals remain reasonably solid, apart from trade, but the labor market is softening. Payrolls growth, hours worked, and overtime hours all point to some deterioration.”
“Inflation is sticky below the Fed’s target, and expectations are down, including the Michigan expectations survey which is down to an all-time low.”
“The principle risks to our view, on both the upside and downside, come from the trade war. A resolution could unlock new capital spending while further escalation could tip the economy into recession.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed
The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1105 but remains depressed. Market players now waiting for ECB’s monetary policy, the last one presided by Mario Draghi.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB
With the recent uncertainty surrounding the UK’s politics crossing wires, USD/JPY steps back from the previous rise to 108.60 as Tokyo opens for Thursday’s trading session.
Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion
The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose toward the upper-limit of its two-week-old range near the critical $1,500 handle supported by risk-off flows.
If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin
Today the price of Bitcoin fell and the price is now headed toward the 7,310.00 support used as a resistance zone on the week of the 3rd September 2018.