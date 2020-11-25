US: Durable Goods Orders rise by 1.3% in October vs. 0.9% expected

Durable Goods in the US rose more than expected in October.

US Dollar Index remains depressed above 92.00 after the data.

Durable Goods Orders in the United States expanded by 1.3%, or $3 billion, on a monthly basis to $240.8 billion in October following September's increase of 2.1% (revised from 1.9%), the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. This reading beat the market expectation of 0.9%.

"Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.3%," the publication further read. "Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.2%. Transportation equipment, up five of the last six months, led the increase, $0.9 billion or 1.2% to $77.1 billion."

Market reaction

The greenback largely ignored this report and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.15% on the day at 92.08.