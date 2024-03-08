- The US Dollar extends losses to levels not seen since mid-January.
- US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell triggered the sell-off by confirming that rate cuts will come this year.
- The US Dollar Index trades below 103.00, and might snap 102.00 if NFP data disappoints.
The US Dollar (USD) is entering on Friday what could become a sixth consecutive day of losses after Thursday ended with the longest red candle of the week. In the showdown between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the European Central Bank (ECB), the Fed sounded more dovish as Chairman Jerome Powell committed to rate cuts this year, while ECB’s President Christine Lagarde did not even mention cuts in her statement after the ECB rate decision. Meanwhile, data out of the US that signals losing momentum gives markets the sense of urgency that the Fed will need to move quickly to salvage a soft landing.
On the economic calendar front, only one real data point will be important this Friday. The US EmploymentReport will release its monthly change in Nonfarm Payrolls, with expectations at 200,000, coming from 353,000 a month earlier. The lowest estimate among economists is around 110,000 and the highest at 286,000, which means that any print below the lowest estimate will likely see another leg of US Dollar weakness. In contrast, an upbeat number above 286,000 will probably see the DXY pare back Thursday’s losses.
Daily digest market movers: Fed is ready to pull the trigger on cuts
- The US Jobs Report for February will be published at 13:30 GMT:
- Nonfarm Payrolls growth is expected to decline from 353,000 to 200,000.
- Growth in Yearly Average Hourly Earnings is expected to fall slightly from 4.5% to 4.4%.
- Monthly Average Hourly Earnings growth should also decrease from 0.6% to 0.3%.
- The Unemployment Rate should remain stable at 3.7%.
- Equities are flat to mildly in the green after the Asia closing. Equities were on fire on Thursday after Powell commented that the Fed is ready to cut once data falls in line.
- According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, expectations for a Fed pause in the March 20 meeting are at 95%, while chances of a rate cut stand at 5%.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury Note trades around 4.07%, the lowest level in over a week.
US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Thursday’s nosedive
The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below 103.00 on Thursday after a string of events with both the ECB and the Fed firing up markets on possible rate cuts to come. The US Jobs Report this afternoon could make it a full week of losses for the DXY, or have it salvage the situation by pushing it back up above 103.00. One thing remains clear: the road to recovery back to 105.00 will be long and hard, with King Dollar going away for a longer time.
On the upside, the first reclaiming ground is at 103.28, the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), and at the 200-day SMA near 103.72. Once broken through, the 100-day SMA is popping up at 103.81, so a bit of a double cap in that region. Depending on the catalyst that pushes the DXY upwards, 104.60 remains the key level on the topside.
The DXY is trading a bit in nomad's land, with not really any significant support levels nearby. More downside looks inevitable with 101.75 up next, which bears some pivotal relevance. Once through there, the road is open for another leg lower to 100.61, the low of 2023.
Nonfarm Payrolls FAQs
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are part of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly jobs report. The Nonfarm Payrolls component specifically measures the change in the number of people employed in the US during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
The Nonfarm Payrolls figure can influence the decisions of the Federal Reserve by providing a measure of how successfully the Fed is meeting its mandate of fostering full employment and 2% inflation. A relatively high NFP figure means more people are in employment, earning more money and therefore probably spending more. A relatively low Nonfarm Payrolls’ result, on the either hand, could mean people are struggling to find work. The Fed will typically raise interest rates to combat high inflation triggered by low unemployment, and lower them to stimulate a stagnant labor market.
Nonfarm Payrolls generally have a positive correlation with the US Dollar. This means when payrolls’ figures come out higher-than-expected the USD tends to rally and vice versa when they are lower. NFPs influence the US Dollar by virtue of their impact on inflation, monetary policy expectations and interest rates. A higher NFP usually means the Federal Reserve will be more tight in its monetary policy, supporting the USD.
Nonfarm Payrolls are generally negatively-correlated with the price of Gold. This means a higher-than-expected payrolls’ figure will have a depressing effect on the Gold price and vice versa. Higher NFP generally has a positive effect on the value of the USD, and like most major commodities Gold is priced in US Dollars. If the USD gains in value, therefore, it requires less Dollars to buy an ounce of Gold. Also, higher interest rates (typically helped higher NFPs) also lessen the attractiveness of Gold as an investment compared to staying in cash, where the money will at least earn interest.
Nonfarm Payrolls is only one component within a bigger jobs report and it can be overshadowed by the other components. At times, when NFP come out higher-than-forecast, but the Average Weekly Earnings is lower than expected, the market has ignored the potentially inflationary effect of the headline result and interpreted the fall in earnings as deflationary. The Participation Rate and the Average Weekly Hours components can also influence the market reaction, but only in seldom events like the “Great Resignation” or the Global Financial Crisis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
