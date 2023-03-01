US Dollar under pressure as China data sparks risk-on

- US Dollar is under pressure in risk-on markets.
- Euro rallies to a one-week high and China is bouncing back.
The US Dollar is broadly weaker to kick off March after posting a 3% gain for February while risk appetite roared back to life on the evidence of a stronger-than-expected recovery in the Chinese economy.
At the time of writing, DXY, an index that measures the greenback vs. a basket of currencies, is losing 0.36% after falling from a high of 105.09 and reaching a low of 104.09 on the day so far, backing down from its first monthly gain after a four-month losing streak.
A bunch of strong U.S. economic data in recent weeks has raised market expectations that the Federal Reserve has further to go in hiking rates. Futures pricing continues to edge higher, with a peak rate climbing on Wednesday to 5.45% in the fed funds by September. However, China's Non-manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in February, while the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI reading for last month likewise surpassed. The offshore yuan jumped 1.3% to 6.8683 per dollar, set for its largest one-day gain since late November.
The US Dollar has also struggled to hold up vs. the Pound and Euro. For instance, the pound surged 1% at the start of the week after Britain struck a post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade deal with the European Union. However, the euro, which is the majority of the basket in the DXY, is firmer due to the latest German inflation data exceeding expectations, supporting the case for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates further. The data comes ahead of key eurozone inflation data on Thursday while the Single Currency rises to a one-week high of 1.0691.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.53
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|104.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.68
|Daily SMA50
|103.35
|Daily SMA100
|105.14
|Daily SMA200
|106.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105
|Previous Daily Low
|104.41
|Previous Weekly High
|105.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.76
|Previous Monthly High
|105.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|100.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
