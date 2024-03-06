US Dollar takes a hit as the US labor market weakens

- JOLTs Job Openings data for January disclosed lower-than-expected figures.
- ADP Employment Change for February also came in weak.
- Powell confirms that the Fed needs additional evidence to start cutting.
- Following the data, the DXY fell to its lowest level since early February
The US Dollar Index (DXY), trading at the 103.20 level, is experiencing losses on Wednesday. Contributing to these dynamics is the report of soft January's JOLTs Job Quits and Job Openings reports, along with the ADP Employment Change report for February. Following the testimony before the US Congress, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell confirmed that the bank isn’t ready to start cutting rates.
The US labor market data coming on Thursday and Friday will continue shaping the expectations on the Fed’s timing of the easing cycle. As for now, the consensus is that the first cut will likely come in June.
Daily digest market movers: DXY trades lower, anchored by soft labor market data
- JOLTs Job Openings for January turned out to be 8.863M, which was marginally below the expected 8.9M but was virtually identical to December's figure of 8.889M.
- ADP Employment Change for February displayed an actual increase of 140K jobs but came in below the forecast 150K growth.
- Before Congress, Powell stated that he would like to have more confidence in inflation coming down and that with “a little bit more of data”, the bank would likely be confident to start cutting.
- US Treasury bond yields continue to decline, with the 2-year yield at 4.52%, the 5-year yield at 4.08%, and the 10-year yield at 4.09%.
- On Thursday, markets will monitor weekly Jobless Claims figures, and on Friday, Nonfarm Payroll data from February.
DXY technical analysis: DXY under bearish pressure, bulls fail to recover 200-day SMA
The technical situation reflects the bears gaining ground. The indicator readings on the daily chart show the Relative Strength Index (RSI) maintaining a negative slope and existing in negative territory. Looking at the histogram of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), its rising red bars further underline this bearish scenario. This trend is an indicator not only of the selling pressure but also of its increasing strength.
Assessing the DXY’s position in relation to its Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), the DXY is positioned below the 20, 100 and 200-day SMAs. From an overall technical standpoint, this is typically a quite bearish indication, providing further evidence of the dominance of selling pressure at present.
In this light, the short-term technical outlook for DXY appears predominantly bearish, with the selling momentum seemingly overriding the buying momentum.
Central banks FAQs
What does a central bank do?
Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.
What does a central bank do when inflation undershoots or overshoots its projected target?
A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.
Who decides on monetary policy and interest rates?
A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.
Is there a president or head of a central bank?
Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.
