- The US Dollar does not get any tailwinds from market pricing in more rate hikes.
- All eyes turn to Nonfarm Payrolls data on Friday.
- The US Dollar Index hovers near 103.00 in search of direction.
The US Dollar (USD) is unable to bank on the additional rate increase that markets are starting to get priced in for the US, with US Fed Futures showing a rise in the probability of a second hike in November. Although this should not come as a surprise to the markets, the sudden concern has pushed equities around the world in the red for this week and it weighs on the Greenback as well, which is unable to retain its status as safe haven. The quote board shows a very dispersed Greenback, with only smaller gains and rather larger losses against most traded currencies.
On the economic data front, only one big event, or rather a whole report of data set to come out. With the first Friday of the month comes the US jobs report, with all eyes on the change in Nonfarm payrolls. After the positive slew of data from ADP private payrolls and the stronger ISM services numbers, the question will be if the Nonfarm Payrolls report will be strong enough as expectations are tilting towards an upside surprise.
Daily digest: US Dollar stays put in light of data
- Main data point for this Friday comes from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics with the US Nonfarm Payroll number print for June expected to come in at 225,000, lower than the previous 339,000 increase. Average Hourly Earnings will get the attention next with the monthly number expected to be unchanged at 0.3%, while the yearly increase is expected to decline slightly from 4.3% to 4.2%.
- A quick sidenote for the Nonfarm Payroll number: the lowest estimate comes in at 110,00 while the highest estimate tops out at 350,000. The US Dollar will either devalue substantially should the actual number come out below the lowest estimation, while an appreciation of the Greenback is expected should the actual number break above the high estimate of 350,000.
- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Beijing that the US seeks to diversify, not decouple with China. Any US security measures are activated to protect national security, not to gain an economic edge on China.
- Another red day for Asian equities, with the Japanese Topic down0.97% and the Hang Seng losing 1%. European equities are not fully taking over the sour tone and are rather flat than selling off. A similar pattern can be seen for US equity futures, which are trading at marginal losses.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 89.9% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest-rate hike on July 26. Chances of a second hike in November are up 36.7% at the moment. So no full conviction just yet, though probabilities are rising.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 4.03% in European morning trading as the milestone of 4% got broken on Thursday with a peak at 4.08%.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: USD stuck in tight ranges until US data
The US Dollar could still close this week off in three possible ways, as the US Dollar Index currently resides right in the middle of this week's price range. It will all come down to the US job report to see whether the US Dollar will appreciate, depreciate or remain steady at current levels. At the moment any gains against most common currencies are rather slim while the losses are rather double as big , which puts the US Dollar Index (DXY) a touch in the red.
On the upside, look for 103.58 as the next key resistance level, which falls in line with Thursday’s high. The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 104.73 is still quite far away. So the intermediary level to look for is the psychological level at 104.00 and May 31 peak at 104.70.
On the downside, the 55-day SMA near 102.82 has proven its importance as it clearly underpinned price action at the end of last week by triggering a turnaround after the firm weakening of the Greenback. A touch lower, 102.50 will be vital to hold from a psychological point of view. In case the DXY slips below 102.50, more weakness is expected with a full slide to 102.00 and a retest of June’s low at 101.92.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
