- The US dollar sits just below its 20-year high.
- The Fed sentiment and global growth concerns are underpinning safe-haven US dollars.
The US dollar reached a new 20-year high as traders moved out of risk assets due to ongoing worries over global growth following further poor Chinese data.
The concerns over the Federal Reserve's ability to combat high inflation boosted the greenback's safe-haven appeal as well. Also contributing to the defensive tone was the ongoing war in Ukraine and concerns about rising COVID-19 cases in China.
The dollar index (DXY) slipped to a low of 103.392 after touching 104.19, its highest level since December 2002 as equities remained under heavy selling pressure as concern about inflation and the demand outlook weighed.
US equities did not perform well with the S&P 500 ending below 4,000 for the first time since March 2021 and the Nasdaq dropped more than 4% in a selloff led by mega-cap growth shares as investors grew more concerned about rising interest rates. The yield on the US 10-year note eased 6.3bps to 3.063% despite the expectations the Fed will be aggressive in attempting to tamp down inflation.
On Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the US central bank may not get as much aid from easing supply chains as it is hoping for in helping to cool inflation.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he already sees signs of peaking supply pressures and that should give the Fed room to hike at half-percentage-point interest rate increments for the next two to three policy meetings, but nothing bigger.
US dollar technical analysis
The price is forming a bullish inverse head and shoulders on the daily chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to July 2020 levels near 0.6950 as inflation, growth concerns propel fear trades
AUD/USD remains pressured at the lowest levels in nearly two years as risk-aversion dominates. Growing concerns that higher inflation and tighter monetary policies will weigh on economic growth favored bears. Headlines from China, Russia offered additional clues to spread the pessimism.
EUR/USD recovering from the trip towards weekly lows
EUR/USD is back on the bid in late midday afternoon on Wall Street. Bullish tones emerging on the EUR/USD daily and weekly charts. Bulls on the lookout for a bullish engulfing close in the week that follows the Doji close of last week.
Gold bounces to near $1,850, investors await US inflation
Gold Price has witnessed a minor bounce after slipping near the previous week’s low at $1,850.47. A minor responsive buying has been observed yet but value buying can drive the asset higher. The bright metal has displayed a sheer downside on Monday amid broader strength in DXY.
Solana price continues to tank despite Instagram NFT support for NFTs
Solana price hit new 2022 lows over the weekend, hitting the $75 value area for the first time since late August 2021. However, SOL’s current downswing is likely about to reverse.
The commodities feed: Hungary holds up Russian oil ban
The oil market saw another strong week last week. Support continues to come from the European Union’s proposal to place an embargo on Russian oil. However, EU members have still not managed to come to a decision on this ban.