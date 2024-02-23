US Dollar set to close a stable week, as data doesn't give the Fed condifende to start easing

- The DXY exhibits mild daily gains in Friday’s session.
- The Federal Reserve's measured approach alongside a robust labor market reduces expectations of rate cuts.
- The market expects no chance for a March rate cut and less than a 25% chance of a cut in May.
- Investors keenly await upcoming economic reports for further insights on economic health and implications on the Fed's stance.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently at 104.10, mildly higher thanks to stable conditions in the American economy. That stability brings down hope of earlier rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), whose officials are delaying any monetary adjustments. Next week, markets will get January’s Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) figures, an important data set on US inflation.
The US economy showcases durable strength as signified by resilient economic activity figures, which may signify a threat to the fight against inflation. Additionally, the robust labor market, marked by lows in jobless claims, further deters prospects for near-term interest rate cuts and, therefore, limits the Greenback’s losses.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar remains stable as the US economy holds resilient
- The US Dollar trades mildly higher as the market gears up for next week’s Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) figures from January, setting a quiet tone for Friday's session.
- Market expectations indicate a decreased likelihood of a rate cut in the near term as indicated by the CME FedWatch Too with low odds of easing in March or May. A strong US domestic economy and resilient labor market contribute to maintaining the Fed’s current stance, delaying the easing to June.
Technical analysis: DXY bulls close the week in a stable manner
The indicators on the daily chart reflect mixed sentiment with both buying and selling forces battling for dominance. On one hand, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), although flat, is stationed in positive territory, hinting toward underlying bullish strength. This bullishness is supported by the DXY's positioning above the 20-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), highlighting the resilience of buyers over a longer term.
On the contrary, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows rising red bars, indicating that selling momentum is building up. Moreover, the index's positioning below the 100-day SMA suggests that bears have not completely withdrawn from the game.
It's worth noting that the 20 and 100-day SMAs are about to perform a bullish crossover, which would provide additional traction to the buyers and push the DXY higher.
Fed FAQs
What does the Federal Reserve do, how does it impact the US Dollar?
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money.
When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
How often does the Fed hold monetary policy meetings?
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions.
The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it impact USD?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening (QT) and how does it impact the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
