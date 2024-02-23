US Dollar set to close a stable week, as data doesn't give the Fed condifende to start easing

Share:

The DXY exhibits mild daily gains in Friday’s session.

The Federal Reserve's measured approach alongside a robust labor market reduces expectations of rate cuts.

The market expects no chance for a March rate cut and less than a 25% chance of a cut in May.

Investors keenly await upcoming economic reports for further insights on economic health and implications on the Fed's stance.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is currently at 104.10, mildly higher thanks to stable conditions in the American economy. That stability brings down hope of earlier rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed), whose officials are delaying any monetary adjustments. Next week, markets will get January’s Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) figures, an important data set on US inflation.

The US economy showcases durable strength as signified by resilient economic activity figures, which may signify a threat to the fight against inflation. Additionally, the robust labor market, marked by lows in jobless claims, further deters prospects for near-term interest rate cuts and, therefore, limits the Greenback’s losses.

Daily digest market movers: US Dollar remains stable as the US economy holds resilient

The US Dollar trades mildly higher as the market gears up for next week’s Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) figures from January, setting a quiet tone for Friday's session.

Market expectations indicate a decreased likelihood of a rate cut in the near term as indicated by the CME FedWatch Too with low odds of easing in March or May. A strong US domestic economy and resilient labor market contribute to maintaining the Fed’s current stance, delaying the easing to June.

Technical analysis: DXY bulls close the week in a stable manner

The indicators on the daily chart reflect mixed sentiment with both buying and selling forces battling for dominance. On one hand, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), although flat, is stationed in positive territory, hinting toward underlying bullish strength. This bullishness is supported by the DXY's positioning above the 20-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), highlighting the resilience of buyers over a longer term.

On the contrary, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows rising red bars, indicating that selling momentum is building up. Moreover, the index's positioning below the 100-day SMA suggests that bears have not completely withdrawn from the game.

It's worth noting that the 20 and 100-day SMAs are about to perform a bullish crossover, which would provide additional traction to the buyers and push the DXY higher.