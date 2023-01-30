- DXY bulls eye102.50 that guard 103.00 and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the weekly bearish impulse.
- The Federal Reserve and US Nonfarm Payrolls will be this week's highlight.
The US Dollar has made some modest gains in the build-up to the Federal Reserve this week and is starting out on the front foot on Monday and this was despite the data that showed falling US Consumer Spending and cooling inflation. The Commerce Department reported the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, rose 0.1% last month after a similar rise in November.
The market remains of the mind that the Federal Reserve will pivot in H2 and only hike one more time following this week's 0.25% rate hike before stopping. The current target range is 4.25% to 4.5%. ''However, the hard part for the Fed will be convincing the markets that they are wrong about its perceived pivot,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued, adding:
''The Fed will leave the door wide open for further rate hikes and Chair Powell will stress that the Fed is prepared to continue hiking rates beyond 5% and keep them there until 2024, as the December Dot Plots showed. As things stand, the Fed is seen starting an easing cycle in H2 and we view that as highly unlikely. New Dot Plots and macro forecasts won’t come until the March 21-22 meeting. We will send out a more detailed FOMC Preview Monday morning.''
As for the US Nonfarm Payrolls, while it is expected to have continued to rise in January, the 175,000 increase in payrolls expected would be the smallest gain since a drop in December 2020. ''The labour market remains tight and layoffs are still very low. But the number of job openings has been edging lower and we look for a tick up in the unemployment rate to 3.6% from 3.5% in December,'' analysts at RBC Economics argued.
Meanwhile, from a technical perspective, the US dollar has been drifting sideways within the range of between 101.50 and 102.20, Friday's high, or 102.40 as per last week's highs as the following technical analysis illustrates:
US dollar technical analysis
A break of the trendline would be a significant development for the week ahead with 102.50 eyed that guard 103.00 and a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the weekly bearish impulse:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends recovery above 0.7100 despite caution stems in market mood
The AUD/USD pair has accelerated to near 0.7115 after rebounding from below 0.7095 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is scaling firmly higher despite the expression of caution in the market sentiment.
EUR/USD fades bounce off fortnight-old support line below 1.0900
EUR/USD struggles to extend the bounce off a two-week-long support line as it makes rounds to 1.0870 during early Monday. In doing so, the major currency pair also fades the upside momentum after the first positive day in three.
Gold bears await Federal Reserve decision, United States Non-farm Payrolls
Gold price holds lower ground near $1,925 after posting an indecisive weekly closing as the metal traders await the key United States data and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision. Also important will be central bank meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB), Purchasing Managers’ Indexes data and the US employment numbers for January.
Hedera missed the opportunity to reach that target before the fade kicked in
Hedera (HBAR) price has been shooting for the starts but looks to be dropping like a stone now. Just like Icarus, who flew too close to the sun, this time, Hedera came just not close enough to the projected price target for this rally.
Central bank fest as dollar continues its decline
The focus this week is the Federal Reserve meeting, the Bank of England rate decision and Monetary Policy Report and the ECB meeting. This troika of central bank decisions could set the tone for the rest of the year: the Federal Reserve passing the baton of global leader when it comes to tightening monetary policy.