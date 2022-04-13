US Dollar Index tumbles below 100.00 as the fears of higher US inflation fades, US Retail Sales eyed

- The DXY is balancing below 100.00 on multi-year high US PPI.
- Fed Waller has emphasized an aggressive stance but warns the adaptation of Volcker's way.
- The monthly US Retail Sales may get doubled to 0.6%.
The US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed a sheer downside after recording a fresh three-year high at 100.52 on Wednesday. The DXY ended its nine-day winning streak on Wednesday after investors shrugged off the hangover of the higher US Consumer Price Index (CPI). The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the yearly US inflation at 8.5% and also improved the certainty of a jumbo interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in May.
US PPI landed at a 12-year high of 11.2%
The US Labor Statistics agency reported the US Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday. A print of 11.2%, remarkably higher than the market consensus of 10.6% and the prior figure of 10.3%. It is worth noting that the yearly print of 11.2% is the highest recorded since November 2010. A notable higher reading of the US PPI is going to hurt the corporate profits as the higher commodity prices will dampen the margins of the corporate and henceforth the pass on of higher input prices to the households will reduce their real income. This has weighed pressure on the DXY.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller's speech
Fed Governor Christopher Waller in his speech on Wednesday favored an aggressive interest rate hike going forward but aggressiveness should not be mixed with abruptness as it may lead the US economy into recession. "I don’t see value in trying to shock the markets also we are not in a Volcker kind of moment," Waller told CNBC. Investors should be aware of the fact that Fed Chair Paul Volcker shot the interest rates by 400 basis points at a time to battle the prolonged inflation.
Meanwhile, investors are shifting focus to the US Retail Sales data which is due on Thursday. The market consensus sees the monthly US Retail Sales getting doubled to 0.6% than the previous figure.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.87
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|100.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.91
|Daily SMA50
|97.7
|Daily SMA100
|96.9
|Daily SMA200
|95.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.33
|Previous Daily Low
|99.74
|Previous Weekly High
|100.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|98.52
|Previous Monthly High
|99.41
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|100.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|99.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|100.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|101.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD grinds lower towards the 0.7440 regions on hot US PPI ahead of Australia’s inflation report
After reaching a daily high near the 0.7500 mark, the Australian dollar slides but clings to the March 7 swing high around 0.7441 amid a positive market mood, as portrayed by US equities. Meanwhile, in the FX space, the antipodeans are the laggards of the session.
Gold to test $2000 amidst falling US Treasury yields
Gold Price remains steady as the Asian Pacific session begins, trading at $1978.18 a troy ounce, threatening to launch another retest towards the $2000 mark as US Treasury yields across the curve fell, weighing on the greenback.
EUR/USD: Bulls eye 1.0950 key resistance area
EUR/USD bulls attempting to correct the bearish phase, eye 1.0950. However, the hourly chart shows a build-up of failures that could result in a correction. EUR/USD bears need to get below the current support near 1.0870.
Bitcoin price rebounds after Terra’s LUNA Foundation Guard buys over $100 million in BTC
Bitcoin price has historically increased with rising inflation, as the Consumer Price Index hit its highest point since 1981, BTC started its recovery. LFG’s consistent Bitcoin purchase has fueled a rally in the asset.
US Retail Sales March Preview: Waiting for the inflation hammer to drop Premium
Over the last year household spending has come under increasing threat from rampaging prices. It is an open and crucial question how long the inflation-battered US consumer can continue to fund the current economic expansion.