US Dollar Index technical analysis: The Greenback is back, clings to daily highs near 98.68

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback is rising from last week lows as the bulls are breaking through many layers of resistance.
  • Investors will pay close attention to the FOMC on Wednesday. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 98.68 and 98.10 resistance levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). DXY is gaining some momentum in a risk-off environment. Investors will closely be monitoring the FOMC on Wednesday.
 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the medium term. Bulls broke through several levels of resistance at the 98.42 and 98.55 price levels. The market is now challenging the 98.68 level which, if broken, can open the doors to the 99.10 key resistance.

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support can be found at the 99.55 and 98.42 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.67
Today Daily Change 0.47
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 98.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.37
Daily SMA50 97.92
Daily SMA100 97.6
Daily SMA200 97.13
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.42
Previous Daily Low 97.99
Previous Weekly High 99.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.99
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.63
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.85

 

 

