US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Rebound from 200-day SMA now targets 97.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • After another test of the key 200-day SMA at 96.80, DXY has managed to regain some composure and has set sails for the 97.00 barrier and beyond.
  • Interim hurdles emerge at the 100-day SMA at 97.16 ahaed of the 55-day SMA at 97.20.
  • Further up aligns last week’s tops in the vicinity of 97.50 ahead of June peaks at 97.80.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97
Today Daily Change 25
Today Daily Change % 0.31
Today daily open 96.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.78
Daily SMA50 97.2
Daily SMA100 97.17
Daily SMA200 96.81
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.27
Previous Daily Low 96.67
Previous Weekly High 97.59
Previous Weekly Low 96.79
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.69

 

 

