US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Further upside seen on a breakout of the 55-day SMA at 98.35

- The index continues to push higher and is now flirting with the key 100-day SMA in the 97.90 region, or 2-week highs.
- The constructive outlook on the Greenback has been reasserted after the index broke above the critical 200-day SMA in the 97.40 region in past sessions.
- That said, the next target is now at the 55-day SMA at 98.35 ahead of 99.25 (October 8th).
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.9
|Today Daily Change
|18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|97.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.27
|Daily SMA50
|98.41
|Daily SMA100
|97.86
|Daily SMA200
|97.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.89
|Previous Daily Low
|97.67
|Previous Weekly High
|97.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.15
|Previous Monthly High
|99.46
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trading below 1.11 amid hopes for a trade deal
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11, marginally lower. President Trump said the US and China are ahead of schedule in trade talks. US CB Consumer Confidence awaits traders today, and more significant events are due on Wednesday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.28 as Johnson will try approving elections again
GBP/UDS is falling toward 1.28. UK PM Johnson will attempt to set elections for December after failing on Monday. The EU has approved extending Brexit to January 2020.
USD/JPY consolidates recent gains to near 3-month tops, around 109.00 handle
US-China trade optimism continued weighing on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls took some breather near the very important 200-day SMA resistance. The focus shifts to FOMC decision on Wednesday and Thursday’s BoJ meeting.
Gold ticks higher to $1495 area, upside seems limited
Gold finally broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and edged higher to refresh daily tops, around the $1495 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Trump's trade hope lifts markets, Boris brings elections to parliament, Bitcoin bruised by Chinese warning
US President Donald Trump has said that most of the trade deal with China is done, pushing stocks higher. Commodity currencies are up, and USD/JPY is close to the highs, trading around 109.