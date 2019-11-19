US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY ready for the next leg up?

DXY has been consolidating on the second day of the week.

Support is seen at the 97.70 level.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in an uptrend above its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). This Tuesday, the market traded quietly within last Friday’s range.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY bounced from the 97.70 level near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the November bull run. In the absence of a bear breakout below the 97.70 level, DXY is set to resume the uptrend targetting initially the 98.00 level, followed by 98.20 and 98.40, near November highs.

DXY 30-minute chart

The greenback is trading above the 50 SMA, suggesting a potential correction up in the medium term. However, if 97.70 fails to hold prices, the market might drop towards the 97.50 level.

Additional key levels