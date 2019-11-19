US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY ready for the next leg up?

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY has been consolidating on the second day of the week. 
  • Support is seen at the 97.70 level. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in an uptrend above its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). This Tuesday, the market traded quietly within last Friday’s range.
 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY bounced from the 97.70 level near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the November bull run. In the absence of a bear breakout below the 97.70 level, DXY is set to resume the uptrend targetting initially the 98.00 level, followed by 98.20 and 98.40, near November highs.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The greenback is trading above the 50 SMA, suggesting a potential correction up in the medium term. However, if 97.70 fails to hold prices, the market might drop towards the 97.50 level. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.84
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 97.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.84
Daily SMA50 98.27
Daily SMA100 98.03
Daily SMA200 97.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.96
Previous Daily Low 97.68
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.96
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD prints fresh lows, remains above 1.2900

GBP/USD prints fresh lows, remains above 1.2900

The GBP/USD pair dropped further during the American session at a slow pace and printed a fresh daily low at 1.2919.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out

USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out

USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.

USD/JPY News

Gold advances beyond $1,470 as US T-bond yields extend slide

Gold advances beyond $1,470 as US T-bond yields extend slide

The XAU/USD pair capitalized on the sour market sentiment in the second half of the day on Tuesday and rose above the $1,470 handle.

Gold News

Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market

Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market

Here's what you need to know on Tuesday. BTC/USD falls 3.65%, recovering from session lows of $8,081. The remaining margin falls above 6% to the key target of $7,569.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures