US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY on track to register its worst daily decline in 2.5-months

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY starts December with a high volatility bear breakout.
  • The 97.70 level seems to be on the bears’ radar in the medium term.

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the 200-day simple moving averages (DMA). However, this Monday, the greenback is on track to record its worst daily decline in the last 2.5 months. 
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY had a strong bearish breakout rejecting the 98.50 level. The market is challenging the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart while below the 98.00 handle. The bears seem to have taken control and a dive down to the 97.70 level seems to be on the cards. If this level gets broken to the downside, investors will be looking for a potential drop towards the 97.20 support level.     
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The greenback spiked down below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. Resistance can be expected near the 98.00 and 98.20 levels.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.93
Today Daily Change -0.35
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 98.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.12
Daily SMA50 98.22
Daily SMA100 98.13
Daily SMA200 97.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.54
Previous Daily Low 98.22
Previous Weekly High 98.54
Previous Weekly Low 98.17
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.15
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.

Get a discount

EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data

EUR/USD surges toward 1.11 amid USD sell-off following weak data

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.11, up more than 0.5%. The USD is selling off across the board amid weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and other factors. The ECB's Lagarde did not dive into details of monetary policy in her testimony.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls

GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls

GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500

Bitcoin launch platform between $6,250 and $5,500

It is very likely that the beginning of the next decade will be defined in the last days of the current one. Top cryptos show technical indicators turning upwards despite prevailing weakness.

Read more

Gold: Metal remains undecided below the 1465 level

Gold: Metal remains undecided below the 1465 level

Gold is starting December pressuring the 1465 resistance level while below the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bear case would entail a break below the 1445 swing low on a daily closing basis for a potential dive to the 1400 figure.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures