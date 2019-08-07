US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY in wait-and-see mode, ending the day virtually unchanged near the 97.55 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY has been directionless this Wednesday as the market is weighing the impact of the trade war on US interest rates. 
  • Wall Street indices are about to end the day near daily highs giving some support to the buck.
  • The level to beat for bulls are seen at 97.80, followed by 98.10 and 98.38 resistances. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback remains fragile as the threat of the US-China trade war keeps looming. US stock indices are currently trading near their daily highs somewhat supporting DXY for the time being.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
 
DXY found support at the 96.30 support above the 200 SMA, creating a small double bottom. The bulls need a clear breakout above to 97.80 resistance to recapture the 98.10 level near the 50 SMA followed by 98.36 resistance.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The greenback has been consolidating its recent losses for the second consecutive day. A daily close below 97.15 would be seen as a potential bearish continuation towards the 97.00 figure. 
 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.55
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 97.6
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.56
Daily SMA50 97.21
Daily SMA100 97.31
Daily SMA200 96.94
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.78
Previous Daily Low 97.21
Previous Weekly High 98.94
Previous Weekly Low 97.9
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1200, dollar takes a breathe

EUR/USD retreats to 1.1200, dollar takes a breathe

The EUR/USD pair eased toward the current 1.1200 region on the back of a bounce in equities and recovering government debt yields after a poor US auction. Trade tensions remain the main market theme.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD is trading at 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows

USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows

The greenback selling pressure picked up the pace in the last hour and dragged the USD/JPY pair farther below the 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows set in the previous session.

USD/JPY News

Gold bulls take gold to another level, the $1500s

Gold bulls take gold to another level, the $1500s

Gold prices have been capped at fresh highs through the $1500 psychological level as investors bank, once again, on the idea that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again as soon as next month, sparling some relief in US stocks with benchmarks paring back most of the session's losses.

Gold News

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  