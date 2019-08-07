US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY in wait-and-see mode, ending the day virtually unchanged near the 97.55 level

DXY has been directionless this Wednesday as the market is weighing the impact of the trade war on US interest rates.

Wall Street indices are about to end the day near daily highs giving some support to the buck.

The level to beat for bulls are seen at 97.80, followed by 98.10 and 98.38 resistances.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback remains fragile as the threat of the US-China trade war keeps looming. US stock indices are currently trading near their daily highs somewhat supporting DXY for the time being.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY found support at the 96.30 support above the 200 SMA, creating a small double bottom. The bulls need a clear breakout above to 97.80 resistance to recapture the 98.10 level near the 50 SMA followed by 98.36 resistance.

DXY 30-minute chart

The greenback has been consolidating its recent losses for the second consecutive day. A daily close below 97.15 would be seen as a potential bearish continuation towards the 97.00 figure.

