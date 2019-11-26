US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY hovering below the critical 98.50 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is turning slightly negative on the second day of the week. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 98.50 price level. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Tuesday, DXY lost some ground, trading in a tight range below a critical resistance at the 98.50 level. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart, suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. If the bulls break above the 98.50 level, the market could appreciate towards the 99.20 level and possibly to the 99.67 level (2019 high). 
     

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
The index is pulling back towards the 98.20 level while trading above an upward sloping 200 SMA. Further down, support is seen at the 98.00 handle. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.26
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 98.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.94
Daily SMA50 98.23
Daily SMA100 98.09
Daily SMA200 97.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.38
Previous Daily Low 98.17
Previous Weekly High 98.31
Previous Weekly Low 97.68
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.6

 

 

