US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ending Wednesday at one-month lows near the 98.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is under bearish pressure as the market is challenging the September lows. 
  • DXY is approaching the 100-day simple moving average today at 97.84. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Wednesday the Greenback declined to the 98.00 handle, trading just above the 100 SMA. On the macroeconomic front, the Retail Sales Control Group in the United States disappointed coming out at 0% vs 0.3% in September, exacerbating the already negative sentiment on the US Dollar. 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is under bearish pressure below the main SMAs. The market had another leg down to the 98.00 handle and the September lows. If the bears keep the pressure on the market might reach the 97.60 swing low. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Resistances are seen at the 98.20 and 98.63 levels. Bulls would need to have a daily close above the 98.63 resistance to alleviate the current bearish pressure.
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.01
Today Daily Change -0.29
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 98.3
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.81
Daily SMA50 98.46
Daily SMA100 97.84
Daily SMA200 97.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.65
Previous Daily Low 98.2
Previous Weekly High 99.26
Previous Weekly Low 98.19
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.37
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.48
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.12
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.02

 

 

