US Dollar Index technical analysis: Can the Greenback come back?

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is holding above the key 98.00 handle. 
  • The United States Retail Sales Group data halts the intraday DXY bleeding.
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback remains under pressure this Friday although the US Retail Sales Group in August came in line with expectation and put an end to DXY intraday decline.
 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is holding on above its 200 SMA and a key support at 98.00, suggesting that the bull trend is still into play. However, bulls have a lot of work to do as they have to regain several levels of resistances at 98.42, 98.55 and 98.68. 
 
On the other hand, if DXY loses the 98.00 handle on a daily closing basis, the market might selloff towards 97.60 and 97.20 swing lows. Next week will likely be crucial. 
 
 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.21
Today Daily Change -0.16
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 98.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.37
Daily SMA50 97.9
Daily SMA100 97.6
Daily SMA200 97.13
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.11
Previous Daily Low 98.19
Previous Weekly High 99.38
Previous Weekly Low 98.08
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 98
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.84

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends its decline amid upbeat US consumer confidence

EUR/USD extends its decline amid upbeat US consumer confidence

EUR/USD is extending its falls toward 1.1050 after US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 92 points. Earlier, retail sales met expectations. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.24 as Brexit uncertainty prevails

GBP/USD rises above 1.24 as Brexit uncertainty prevails

GBP/USD hits a 6-week high above 1.24. The DUP dismissed reports that it would accept special treatment for the province as a solution to the backstop. The EU is ready to grant a Brexit extension as Johnson faces growing criticism.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: holding in higher ground ahead of US Retail Sales

USD/JPY: holding in higher ground ahead of US Retail Sales

Risk appetite dominates the financial world, weighing on safe-haven assets. US Retail Sales and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index up next. USD/JPY bullish case prevails, 107.45 critical Fibonacci support.

USD/JPY News

Gold eases from tops, holds above $1500 mark

Gold eases from tops, holds above $1500 mark

Gold struggled to capitalize on the intraday uptick and momentarily slipped below the key $1500 psychological mark in the last hour, albeit quickly bounced back to the neutral territory.

Gold News

The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto

The good, the bad and the extremely ugly crypto

XRP is in a borderline situation and with little room for doubt. Bitcoin demonstrates its power and positions itself as the emerging leader. Ethereum is in an intermediate situation, far from risk but also from opportunity.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures