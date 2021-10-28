US Dollar Index struggles for direction below 94.00 ahead of key data

- DXY navigates a tight range in the 93.80 region on Thursday.
- US 10y yields drop to the sub-1.55% area, 2y yields rise further.
- Flash Q3 GDP, weekly Claims next of note in the docket.
The greenback keeps the cautious note and hovers around the 93.80 region when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index now focuses on data
The index alternates gains with losses following Wednesday’s downtick and always looking to the performance of the US cash markets and the broad risk appetite trends.
Indeed, while yields in the front end of the curve extend the advance well north of the 0.50% yardstick - levels last seen back in March 2020 - the belly of the curve navigates the area below 1.55% and the long end dropped well past the 2.00% mark.
Very interesting session data wise in the US, where advanced Q3 GDP figures will take centre stage along with the usual Initial Claims and seconded by Pending Home Sales. In addition, market participants are expected to closely follow the ECB event, where consensus remains tilted towards a somewhat dovish message from Chairwoman Lagarde.
What to look for around USD
The index gives away some ground following the lack of follow through after the recent surpass of the 94.00 hurdle. The positive performance of US yields, supportive Fedspeak regarding the start of the tapering process as soon as in November or December (also bolstered by latest comments by Chief Powell) and the rising probability that high inflation could linger for longer remain as key factors behind the constructive outlook for the buck in the near-to-medium term.
Key events in the US this week: Flash Q3 GDP, Initial Claims, Pending Home Sales (Thursday) – PCE, Core PCE, Personal Income/Spending, Final Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Discussions around Biden’s multi-billion Build Back Better plan. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. Debt ceiling debate. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.03% at 93.83 and a break above 94.17 (weekly high Oct.18) would open the door to 94.56 (2021 high Oct.12) and then 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25 2020). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 93.48 (monthly low October 25) followed by 93.32 (55-day SMA) and finally 92.98 (weekly low Sep.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.