US Dollar Index remains under pressure below 90.00 ahead of data

- DXY loses the grip further and slips back below 90.00.
- US 10-year yields edge higher and surpass 1.60%.
- ISM Manufacturing, final Markit Manufacturing PMI next on tap.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), loses further momentum and breaches the key support at 90.00 the figure.
US Dollar Index now focuses on data
The index adds to Monday’s retracement below the 90.00 yardstick amidst a generalized side-lined theme in the global markets and the gradual return to the normal activity in the US following the Memorial Day holiday.
The move lower in the dollar comes despite the bounce in US 10-year yields to the vicinity of the 1.62%, while the 10y-2y yield spread continues to play against dollar strength.
Later in the US data space, the ISM Manufacturing for the month of May will take centre stage seconded by the final reading of the Markit’s Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, the IBD/TIPP Index is also due along with the Dallas Fed Index and the speech by FOMC’s L.Brainard (permanent voter, dovish).
What to look for around USD
The index stays depressed below the 90.00 neighbourhood amidst the noticeable absence of catalysts. Looking at the broader scenario, the negative stance on the dollar seems to prevail among market participants, as speculation of higher inflation in the medium-term now looks to have lost momentum and the US economic outperformance narrative seems almost fully priced in. Bolstering the bearish view on the buck emerges further confirmation of the Fed’s mega-accommodative stance for the foreseeable future, as per recent FOMC Minutes and Fed-speakers.
Key events in the US this week: ISM Manufacturing, final Markit’s Manufacturing PMI (Monday) – Fed’s Beige Book (Wednesday) – ADP Report, Initial Claims, ISM Non-Manufacturing (Thursday) – Nonfarm Payrolls, Factory Orders (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s plans to support infrastructure and families, worth nearly $6 trillion. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is losing 0.01% at 89.83 and faces the next contention at 89.53 (monthly low May 25) followed by 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018). On the upside, a breakout of 90.44 (weekly high May 28) would open the door to 90.90 (weekly high May 13) and finally 91.07 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
