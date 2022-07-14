- The index fades the recent weakness and clinches new 2022 peaks.
- US yields show some signs of recovery across the curve.
- Weekly Claims, Producer Prices next on tap in the US docket.
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), leaves behind two consecutive daily drops and advances to new cycle tops past 108.60 on Thursday.
US Dollar Index looks stronger post-CPI
The index resumes the upside following a brief correction and trades in fresh peaks beyond 108.60, an area las visited in October 2002.
The move higher in the dollar appears to be supported by renewed speculation of a full-point interest rate hike at the next Fed gathering on July 27. This view was particularly exacerbated after the US inflation rose more than estimated in June, running at new 40-year highs beyond 9% YoY.
Further tailwinds for the greenback come, as usual, from the unabated weakness in the risk complex, which in turn appears reinvigorated by the likelihood of a recession in the euro area amidst the persevering energy crunch.
In the US docket, June Producer Prices are due along with the usual weekly Claims. In addition, the Fed’s black-out period kicks in today.
What to look for around USD
The index pushed higher and clinched new cycle highs past 108.60 on Thursday. It is worth noting, however, that the recent sharp move in the dollar comes largely in response to the accelerated decline in the euro and persistent uncertainty around a potential recession in the old continent.
Further support for the dollar is expected to come from the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers (especially the ECB) in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and the re-emergence of the risk aversion among investors. On the flip side, market chatter of a potential US recession could temporarily undermine the uptrend trajectory of the dollar somewhat.
Key events in the US this week: Producer Prices, Initial Claims (Thursday) – Retail Sales, Industrial Production, Flash Consumer Sentiment, Business Inventories (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s more aggressive rate path this year and 2023. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.45% at 108.50 and a break above 108.63 (2022 high July 14) would expose 108.74 (monthly high October 2002) and then 109.00 (round level). On the flip side, the next support aligns at 103.67 (weekly low June 27) seconded by 103.41 (weekly low June 16) and finally 101.29 (monthly low May 30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD Price remains pressured towards parity on hawkish Fed bets
EURUSD remains pressured towards parity, as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
USD/JPY races past 139.00, highest since Sept 1998
USD/JPY is surging past 139.00, at the highest level in 23 years in the European session. The pair is tracking the renewed upsurge in the US Treasury yields and the dollar amid expectations of a 100 bps Fed rate hike this month. US PPI awaited.
Gold Price extends losses towards $1,700 on bets of 1% Fed rate hike
Gold Price (XAUUSD) is extending the drop towards the $1,700 mark, as increased expectations of a 1% Fed rate hike in July boost the Treasury yields alongside the US dollar. The hawkish Fed tightening bets soared following hotter US inflation.
Cardano Vasil hard fork is right on time, developer debunks possibility of delay
Vasil hard fork is now imminent, and the technical director of open-source development at the Cardano Foundation revealed that the node, ledger, network and consensus appear to be stable so far.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!