US Dollar Index regains traction around 92.20

- DXY reverses two consecutive daily drops on Monday.
- US 10-year yields navigate below the 1.35% region.
- US 10-year note, 3/6-month bill auctions only due in the docket.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), regains some composure and advances to the 92.20 region at the beginning of the week.
US Dollar Index looks to Powell, data
The index returns to the positive territory and manages to reverse the earlier pullback to the vicinity of the 92.00 mark on Monday.
In the meantime, the risk appetite trends appear to dominate the price action in the global markets for the time being, while Powell’s testimony on the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress and inflation figures will be the main attraction later in the week.
Additionally, yields of the key US 10-year note start the session on the defensive albeit above the 1.30%, all following last week’s lows in the 1.25% zone.
In the US docket, there will be auctions of the 10-year note, 3-month and 6-month bills.
What to look for around USD
The recovery in DXY clinched new tops near 92.90 before easing to the vicinity of the 92.00 neighbourhood at the end of last week. The latest FOMC Minutes did show early tapering discussions, a positive assessment of the pace of the US recovery and hints that high inflation could last longer than initially estimated, all of this underpinning the improved sentiment around the buck. However, the latest Payrolls results kind of supported the patient stance from the Federal Reserve and carry the potential to temper a more serious upside in the dollar.
Key events in the US this week: June CPI (Tuesday) – Powell’s Semiannual testimony, Fed’s Beige Book (Wednesday) – Initial Claims, Powell’s Semiannual testimony, Philly Fed Index, Industrial Production (Thursday) – Retail Sales, advanced July Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-billion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Could US fiscal stimulus lead to overheating?
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.05% at 92.14 a breakout of 92.84 (monthly high Jul.7) would open the door to 93.00 (round level) and finally 93.43 (2021 high Mar.21). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 91.51 (weekly low Jun.23) followed by 91.39 (200-day SMA) and finally 89.53 (monthly low May 25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is retreating towards the 1.1850 level, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce amid a mixed sentiment. The pair faces rejection near 1.1890 and turns south ahead of a big week. Focus remains on the US/EZ CPI, Powell’s testimony due later this week.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3900 amid USD rebound
After rebounding from the low of 1.3756 on Friday, the GBP/USD pair kick off the new trading week on a subdued note, keeping its range below 1.3900. The greenback catches a fresh bid amid looming covid concerns and ahead of the key US consumer data.
Gold struggles to hold $1,800 as US Treasury yields rebound
Gold rises above the $1,800 level extending the previous day’s gain on Monday but failed to preserve the upside momentum. A rebound in US Treasury yields from the lower levels exerted pressure on the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.