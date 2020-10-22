US Dollar Index regains composure, still below 93.00 ahead of data

- DXY looks to rebound further from Wednesday’s lows near 92.50.
- Stimulus talks appear stalled and give some respite to the dollar.
- US weekly Initial Claims, Existing Home Sales, Fedspeak next in the docket.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), recovers the smile and advances to the 92.70 region in the second half of the week.
US Dollar Index looks to politics, data
The index reverses four consecutive sessions with losses on Thursday and looks to extend the rebound from Wednesday’s multi-week lows in the 92.50/45 band.
The dollar found some buying interest after discussions around another stimulus bill remain stalled despite recent efforts from House Speaker N.Pelosi and Treasury Secretary S.Mnuchin to find some common ground. The delivery of an extra stimulus package therefore looks increasingly unlikely for the time being, at least until the presidential elections on November 3.
Moving to the US data space, the usual Initial Claims should shed further light on how the labour market fared during last week. Additional data will see September’s Existing Home Sales while the speech by Richmond Fed Thomas Barkin (2021 voter, centrist) is the only event in the Fedspeak space.
What to look for around USD
The index remains well under pressure, particularly after breaking below the 93.00 mark in past hours and recording new multi-week lows on Wednesday. The move lower came in tandem with increasing hopes of extra stimulus, although this view has lost some vigour lately. In the meantime, and also weighing on the buck, bets of a “blue wave” win at the presidential elections next month remain on the rise. The fragile view on the dollar is also reinforced by the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.06% at 92.67 and faces immediate contention at 92.47 (monthly low Oct.21) followed by 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and then 91.80 (monthly low May 2018). On the other hand, a break above 93.90 (weekly high Oct.15) would expose 94.20 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop) and finally 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure around 1.1850 amid US election concern
EUR/USD is under some pressure around 1.1850 the anti-risk dollar is drawing haven bids on reports of meddling in US elections and fading prospects of an imminent US stimulus deal. US jobless claims are eyed.
GBP/USD holds onto gains as Brexit talks restart
GBP/USD is trading well above 1.31, consolidating its gains as intense Brexit talks restart in London, aiming to reach an accord by mid-November. Rising UK coronavirus cases and political uncertainty in the US are keeping the safe-haven dollar bid.
Gold fails to scale 50-day SMA even as US inflation expectations rise
Gold struggles to gather upside traction despite the uptick in the US inflation expectations. The yellow metal faced rejection above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1,923 early Thursday.
Forex Today: Foreign intervention in US elections weighs on mood, jobless claims, politics eyed
Concerns about foreign intervention in the US elections have weighed on the market mood, allowing the dollar to recover after Wednesday's losses. Intense Brexit talks resume in London, boosting the pound.
WTI: Buyers lurk around 100-day EMA
WTI bounces off $39.83, the lowest in one week, to battle 50% Fibonacci retracement. EIA inventories recovered from -3.818M prior, -1.021M forecast. The energy benchmark dropped the lowest since October 15 the previous day.