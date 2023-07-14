US Dollar Index recovers slightly after dropping to a 15-month low on soft US inflation

- US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar’s performance against a basket of six currencies, shows slight gains after reaching a fresh 15-month low of 99.578.
- June’s US CPI grew 3.0% YoY, underperforming the 3.1% forecast, while Core CPI fell by 0.5%. Concurrently, June’s PPI rose less than the expected 0.1% YoY.
- Considering these conditions, markets now expect fewer Fed rate hikes post-July FOMC, forecasting a stable Federal Funds Rate around 5.25%-5.50% in 2023.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar (USD) performance against a basket of six currencies, recovers some ground, as the DXY prints gains of 0.18% after hitting a fresh 15-month low of 99.578. At the time of writing, the DXY exchanges hands at 99.959, shy of reclaiming the 100.000 figure.
DXY faces pressure from lower consumer and producer price indices, leading to huge losses in the week
The greenback stood under a lot of stress in a busy economic docket., mainly driven by inflation figures, with consumer prices and producer prices edging lower, weakening the US Dollar (USD).
The June US Consumer Price Index (CPI) expanded by 3.0% YoY, falling below the estimated 3.1%. Furthermore, the Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, decreased by 0.5%, dropping from 5.3% in May to 4.8% last month. Meanwhile, the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) for the same period expanded by 0.1%, YoY below forecasts of 0%, while the so-called Core PPI, on a yearly basis cooled down compared to expectations of 2.6% and came at 2.4%.
Given the backdrop, market participants trimmed their bets the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would hike rates past July’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on 25-26, with investors pricing in a 25 basis points (bps) increase. Hence, the Federal Funds Rates (FFR) is expected to remain through 2023 at around the 5.25%-5.50% range, as shown by the CME FedWatch Tool.
Consequently, US Treasury bond yields extended their losses. The US 2-year Treasury bond yield finished the week at 4.772%, almost 18 basis points lower than Monday’s open, while the 10-year plunged a quarter of percentage points lower, to 3.834%. That was a heavy burden for the greenback, as shown by the DXY, finishing the week with hefty losses of 2.26%.
US Dollar Index (DXY): Technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, once the DXY extended its losses past the February 2 daily low of 100.820, it opened the door for further losses. As of writing, DXY’s first support emerged on April 14, 2022, daily low of 99.571. Once cleared, the buck could edge toward the March 30, 2022, low of 97.685 before challenging the 2021 yearly low of 96.938. On the flip side, the DXY first supply area would be the February 2 low-turned resistance at 100.820, followed by the 20-day EMA at 102.037.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|99.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|99.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.4
|Daily SMA50
|102.88
|Daily SMA100
|102.88
|Daily SMA200
|104.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|100.61
|Previous Daily Low
|99.74
|Previous Weekly High
|103.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.22
|Previous Monthly High
|104.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|100.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|100.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|99.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|99.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|98.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|100.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|100.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|101.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1200 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in its daily range above 1.1200 as the US Dollar clings to modest recovery gains after better-than-expected confidence data. The pair is up more than 200 pips week and remains on track to post its highest weekly close since February 2022.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.3100, looks to post strong weekly gains
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase slightly above 1.3100 following the impressive rally that saw the pair reach its highest level in over a year near 1.3150. The US UoM Consumer Confidence for July came in higher than expected, helping the US Dollar hold its ground.
Gold edges lower toward $1,950 as US yields rebound
After having spent the first half of the day in a tight channel near $1,960, gold price edged lower in the American session on Friday. Following the upbeat confidence data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in positive territory near 3.8%, not allowing XAU/USD to regain its traction.
Ripple win in landmark SEC case likely puts XRP and crypto market in jeopardy for these reasons
Ripple's win in the SEC lawsuit has already drawn criticism from the crypto community. Experts speculate that Ripple’s status as a non-security gives XRP and its founders a free pass to dump their token holdings, adding to selling pressure across exchanges.
MULN stock gains 9% in Friday premarket after Thursday rally
After faltering at the beginning of the week, MULN stock is making a comeback in the second half. Dropping more than 26% through Wednesday, MULN stock took back 10.7% on Thursday and has added as much as 9% in Friday’s premarket.