US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls

- DXY surpasses the 92.00 mark and clinch 2021 highs.
- The US economy added nearly 380K jobs in February.
- The jobless rate eased to 6.2% (from 6.3%).
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index firmer on higher yields
The index stays bid around the 92.00 neighbourhood on Friday after the US Nonfarm Payrolls largely surpassed forecasts during February. In fact, the economy added 379K jobs and revised the previous print to 166K jobs.
Further upbeat results saw the Unemployment Rate decreasing a tad to 6.2% (from 6.3%), the Participation Rate unchanged at 61.4% and the Average Hourly Earnings gaining 0.2% from a month earlier.
The push higher in the buck beyond 92.00 was also helped by yields of the US 10-year benchmark briefly testing levels above the 1.60% yardstick for the first time since February 2020.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.33% at 91.94 and a breakout of 92.19 (2021 high Mar.5) would open the door to 92.46 (23.6% Fibo of the 2020-2021 drop) and finally 92.93 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the next support emerges at 90.47 (50-day SMA) seconded by 89.68 (monthly low Feb.25) and then 89.20 (2021 low Jan.6).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Nonfarm Payrolls rise 379K, dollar shakes
The US was expected to report an increase of 182K jobs in February. Markets were jittery and the dollar was rising and after the Fed refused to provide fresh support.
EUR/USD slides to new 2021 low on dollar strength
EUR/USD has hit a new trough near 1.19, the lowest level since December 2020. Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to lower US bond yields is boosting the dollar. NFP rise 379.000.
XAU/USD remains depressed near multi-month lows on stellar NFP
Gold edge lower during the early North American session and dropped to fresh nine-month lows, below the $1690 level in reaction to an upbeat US jobs report.
Cardano ready to resume uptrend towards $2
Cardano price shows signs of a reversal after a 30% correction. The Tom DeMark Sequential indicator’s buy signal on the 4-hour and the 12-hour chart hints at a continuation of the bull rally.
US Dollar Index: Upside momentum now looks to 92.46
DXY accelerates the march north and clinches new yearly highs just above 92.00 the figure on Friday.