US Dollar Index pushes higher and tests 97.60 ahead of US ISM

- DXY advances further and retakes the 97.50/60 band.
- Markit’s final Services PMI came in at 49.4 in February.
- ISM Non-Manufacturing, Fed’s Beige Book next on the docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, keeps recovering ground lost and extends the rebound from sub-97.00 levels.
US Dollar Index now looks to ISM
After four consecutive daily pullbacks, the greenback appears to have recovered the smile on Wednesday and is now testing daily highs in the 97.50/60 band following the drop to fresh 2-month lows after the Fed reduced its FFTR to 1.00%-1.25% on Tuesday.
In the US data universe, the ADP report came in above expectations at 183K for the month of February, also adding extra legs to the buck’s recovery. Additionally, Markit’s Services PMI matched the preliminary print at 49.4 in February. Later in the session, the ISM Non-Manufacturing is due seconded by the Fed’s Beige Book.
What to look for around USD
The index has accelerated the downside to the sub-97.00 area on Tuesday, recording at the same time fresh multi-week lows. Following the breach of the 200-day SMA (today at 97.82), the outlook on the dollar has now shifted to bearish and further pullbacks should not be ruled out. In the meantime, investors’ attention is now on the upcoming FOMC meeting (March 17-18) and the probability of extra easing after Tuesday’s exceptional 50 bps interest rate cut.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.30% at 97.44 and a breakout of 97.82 (200-day SMA) would aim for 98.54 (monthly high Nov.29 2019) and finally 99.09 (23.6% Fibo retracement of the 2020 rally). On the downside, the next support emerges at 96.98 (weekly/monthly low Mar.2) seconded by 96.74 (low Dec.12 2019) and then 96.53 (monthly low Dec.31 2019).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
