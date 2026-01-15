US Dollar Index Price Forecast: Holds onto gains near monthly high around 99.25

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades marginally higher to near its monthly high at 99.25. The US Dollar (USD) trades broadly firm as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to pause its monetary-easing campaign in the policy meeting later this month.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is certain to leave interest rates unchanged in the range of 3.50%-3.75% in the January policy meeting. In the last three policy meetings, the Fed delivered three interest rate cuts of 25 basis points (bps) amid weak job market conditions.

The Fed is unexpected to cut interest rates again as the impact of the latest cuts is yet to come into the economy. Also, sticky United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December has propelled speculation for the Fed holding borrowing rates steady this month.

Atlanta Fed Bank President Raphael Bostic said in an event on Wednesday that monetary policy needs to be “restrictive as inflation remains still quite far from the Fed’s target level”.

US Dollar Index technical analysis

The US Dollar Index Spot trades slightly higher to near 99.16 at the time of writing. Price holds above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 98.73, and the EMA has begun to slope higher, supporting a short-term bullish tone.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59.87 remains above its 50 midline, confirming improving momentum.

The rising trend line from 96.21 offers support near 98.11, keeping pullbacks shallow while buyers defend the advance. On the upside, the horizontal resistance at 100.27 will be a key hurdle.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)