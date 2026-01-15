TRENDING:
GBP/JPY Price Forecast: RSI eases from overbought territory as upside momentum cools

  • GBP/JPY eases as renewed intervention speculation lends support to the Japanese Yen.
  • Stronger-than-expected UK GDP fails to provide lasting support for Sterling.
  • The broader technical structure remains bullish, though momentum is showing early signs of cooling.
Vishal Chaturvedi

The British Pound (GBP) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Thursday as renewed intervention speculation supports the Yen after its recent slump. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY hovers near 212.35, extending losses for a second consecutive day while holding near multi-year highs.

Meanwhile, Sterling drew limited support from stronger-than-expected UK economic data. The latest report showed Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.3% MoM in November, beating expectations of 0.1% and improving from October’s 0.1% contraction.

From a technical standpoint, GBP/JPY remains within a well-defined uptrend, with the daily chart showing a clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows, reinforcing the broader bullish structure. However, momentum has started to cool after recent overbought conditions.

The 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) continues to rise above the 50-day SMA, underscoring a bullish setup, with price holding above both to maintain an upward bias. The 21-day SMA, near 211.30, offers nearby dynamic support, followed by the 50-day SMA around 208.20.

On the upside, a sustained break above the 214.00 psychological level would signal a continuation of the prevailing uptrend, opening the door toward the 215.00 handle, with scope for a further extension toward the 216.00 region.

Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram is hovering slightly below the zero line, with the MACD line marginally under the Signal line, suggesting cooling bullish momentum. The RSI stands around 62, reflecting a pullback from overbought conditions while remaining in positive territory.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Euro.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.31%0.40%0.08%0.17%0.05%0.27%0.25%
EUR-0.31%0.09%-0.22%-0.14%-0.26%-0.04%-0.06%
GBP-0.40%-0.09%-0.32%-0.23%-0.35%-0.13%-0.15%
JPY-0.08%0.22%0.32%0.07%-0.04%0.15%0.15%
CAD-0.17%0.14%0.23%-0.07%-0.11%0.09%0.08%
AUD-0.05%0.26%0.35%0.04%0.11%0.22%0.19%
NZD-0.27%0.04%0.13%-0.15%-0.09%-0.22%-0.02%
CHF-0.25%0.06%0.15%-0.15%-0.08%-0.19%0.02%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

