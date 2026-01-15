TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

  • Monero edges lower by over 1% on Thursday, after reaching an all-time high of $800 on the previous day.
  • A sudden decline in XMR futures Open Interest at record high levels suggests market sentiment is cooling.
  • The technical outlook suggests profit-taking could send Monero to the $640 support.
Monero Price Forecast: XMR risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Monero (XMR) edges lower on Thursday, holding around $700 at the time of writing as the rally cools off after reaching a record high of $800 on the previous day, signaling a potential cycle top. Derivatives data suggest a risk-off shift among traders that could affect the spot market demand. Technically, Monero now flashes downside risk toward $640 as holders lock in profit.

XMR derivatives flash weakening retail sentiment

Monero carries a bullish bias as the privacy coins narrative has dominated the cryptocurrency market over the past two months. However, the recent pullback in XMR aligns with a delay in the CLARITY bill, flashing market-wide bearish caution. 

CoinGlass data shows an over 11% decline in XMR Open Interest (OI) in the last 24 hours to $267.27 million – a drop in the notional value of all active positions – indicating reduced demand for Monero derivatives as traders reduce leverage or close positions. 

The 24-hour liquidation data show short liquidations of $3.36 million, nearly three times the $1.48 million in long liquidations. However, over the last 12 hours, long liquidations totaling $1.20 million, roughly five times the $239,170 in short liquidations, suggest a shift toward a sell-side bias. 

Still, bullish interest in the privacy coin persists, as the OI-weighted funding rate remains steady at 0.0149%, risking a further boost in long liquidations.

XMR derivatives data. Source: CoinGlass

Upcycle fatigue cramps the Monero bull run

Monero edges lower by over 1% at the time of writing on Thursday, breaking the last seven days of uptrend. The privacy coin trades near $700, struggling below the R4 Pivot Point at $711, with long-wick candles on the daily logarithmic chart.

If XMR closes the day in the red, a short-term bearish bias points to the R3 Pivot Point at $640 as the immediate target. 

Still, technical indicators on the daily timeframe largely back the prevailing bullish cycle. The 20-day EMA at $527 rises above the 50-day at $463 and the 200-day at $366, reinforcing a bullish alignment. As long as XMR holds well above these averages, which serve as dynamic supports, it would keep a near-term bias toward higher prices.  

Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator extends above the signal line on the daily chart, with both lines holding in positive territory. A widening positive histogram suggests strengthening bullish momentum. 

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 83 is overbought, which could cap near-term gains and prompt consolidation.

XMR/USDT daily logarithmic chart.

Looking up, a potential closing above $711 could boost the XMR rally back to $800. 

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Editor's Picks

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally stalls despite ETF inflows boosting investor optimism

Bitcoin holds above the 100-day EMA after correcting from the previous day’s high amid surging ETF inflows. Ethereum posts a minor correction on Thursday after a notable bullish move above $3,400, reflecting potential profit-taking.

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin steadies above $96,000 as ETF inflow surges, derivatives suggest further rally

Bitcoin price holds above $96,000 on Thursday after hitting a nearly two-month high at $97,800 the previous day. The bullish price action in BTC is further supported by rising institutional demand, as evidenced by three consecutive days of inflows into spot ETFs this week. 

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero risks deeper correction as rally fatigues at $800 record high

Monero (XMR) edges lower on Thursday, holding around $700 at the time of writing as the rally cools off after reaching a record high of $800 on the previous day, signaling a potential cycle top. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.