TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/USD holds losses with US manufacturing data, Fed speakers on tap

  • EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1640 on Thursday, close to one-month lows at 1.1618.
  • Eurozone data showed that Industrial Production grew beyond expectations in November.
  • US manufacturing reports and more Fed speakers will grab the focus on Thursday.
EUR/USD holds losses with US manufacturing data, Fed speakers on tap
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

EUR/USD remains capped below 1.1640 on Thursday, trading at 1.1635 at the time of writing, and dangerously close to one-month lows, at 1.1618, despite the stronger-than-expected Eurozone Industrial Production figures seen earlier on the day.

Data released by Eurostat on Thursday revealed that the Eurozone's Industrial Production advanced at a steady 0.7% pace in November, against market expectations of a moderate slowdown to 0.5%. Year-on-year, production growth accelerated to 2.5%, from 2% in October and beyond the 2% increase anticipated by the market's consensus.

Looking in perspective, however, the Euro maintains its bearish trend from late- December highs intact as a slate of fairly strong US macroeconomic figures and easing concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) autonomy keep underpinning demand for the US Dollar.

US data released on Wednesday showed a larger-than-expected acceleration in producer prices and a strong rebound in retail consumption in November, providing further reasons for the Fed to keep interest rates unchanged in the coming months.

Beyond that, US President Donald Trump calmed markets, stating that he has no plan to oust Fed Chairman Jerome Powell despite the criminal investigation against him. Investors’ concerns about the Fed’s independence sent the US Dollar tumbling earlier in the week and prompted most of the world's central bankers to sign a statement defending Powell.

Investors are now looking to the NY Empire State and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing reports to confirm the improvement of the US economic outlook in the fourth quarter of 2025. These figures will frame the speeches from Fed policymakers later on the day.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.04%0.02%-0.11%0.16%-0.20%-0.07%0.02%
EUR-0.04%-0.03%-0.13%0.12%-0.24%-0.11%-0.02%
GBP-0.02%0.03%-0.11%0.15%-0.21%-0.09%0.00%
JPY0.11%0.13%0.11%0.25%-0.10%-0.01%0.12%
CAD-0.16%-0.12%-0.15%-0.25%-0.35%-0.24%-0.13%
AUD0.20%0.24%0.21%0.10%0.35%0.13%0.22%
NZD0.07%0.11%0.09%0.00%0.24%-0.13%0.09%
CHF-0.02%0.02%-0.01%-0.12%0.13%-0.22%-0.09%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Daily Digest Market Movers: US PPI and Retail Sales data support the US Dollar

  • The US Dollar keeps heading higher against most of its peers, as US macroeconomic data endorses the view that the Fed is likely to keep its monetary policy unchanged in the coming months.
  • On Wednesday, November's US Producer Price Index (PPI) report showed inflation accelerated to a 3% year-on-year pace from 2.8% in the previous month, compared to expectations of a slowdown to 2.7%. Likewise, the core PPI rose 3% in the year to November, from 2.9%, also against the market consensus of 2.7%.
  • These figures come after Tuesday's Consumer Prices Index (CPI), which showed steady readings in December and revealed that price pressures remain high in the US.
  • Also on Wednesday, data from the US Census Bureau showed that Retail Sales grew at a 0.6% pace in November, following a 0.1% decline in October, and beating market expectations of a 0.4% increase. The strong consumption figures add to the case of a strong US economic performance in the last quarter of the year and ease pressure on the Fed to lower borrowing costs further.
  • Geopolitical tensions have eased somewhat, as President Trump affirmed that he believes the killings of protesters in Iran have subsided, as US experts warned about the risks of a military intervention against the Islamic Republic. Oil and safe havens like precious metals have pulled back following the comments, which are also likely to weigh on the US Dollar's rally.
  • In Europe, later on Thursday, Eurostat will release the Eurozone's Industrial Production data. Factory output is expected to have increased 0.5% in November, following a 0.8% increase in October. Year-on-Year, production is seen growing at a steady 2% pace.
  • In the US, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey will provide some insight into the sector's activity ahead of speeches from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, Governor Michael Barr, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, and Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD remains close to 1.1618 lows

EUR/USD Chart
EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart

The EUR/USD trades near 1.1635 at the time of writing, extending its reversal from weekly highs near 1.1700 with price action contained within a descending channel since late December. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds around the zero line on the 4-hour chart, highlighting a neutral tone, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing downwards at 38, suggesting increasing bearish momentum.

Bears are aiming for the January 9 low, in the vicinity of 1.1615. Further down, the area between the channel bottom, now around 1.1600, and the December 2 low, at 1.1590, is likely to be targeted. To the upside, Wednesday's high, at 1.1660, might pose some resistance ahead of the channel top, at 1.1690, and the January 12 high, near 1.1700.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD remains offered, challenges the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD adds to the current leg lower and comes just pips away from its significant 200-day SMA around 1.1580 as the NA session draws to a close on Thursday. The deeper drop comes in response to the intense advance in the Greenback, this time propped up by firm US data and higher US Treasury yields.

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

GBP/USD drops to four-week lows near 1.3360

Moving in step with other risk-sensitive peers, GBP/USD is attracting heavier selling and has slipped below the key 1.3400 support on Thursday to hit fresh four-week troughs. Cable’s decline reflects a firmer US Dollar as investors keep evaluating the latest batch of US data.

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold remains offered just above $4,600

Gold is giving back part of its recent strong run, managing to bounce off earlier lows and reclaim the area beyond the $4,600 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. The pullback comes as the Greenback regains traction, Treasury yields move higher, and some profit-taking kicks in.

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Bitmine to invest $200 million in Beast Industries as investors await shareholders' vote result

Ethereum (ETH) treasury firm Bitmine Immersion (BMNR) said it will invest $200 million in Beast Industries, the company founded by YouTube creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, according to a statement on Thursday.

Why investors are rotating into Asia

Why investors are rotating into Asia

This isn’t “Sell America” — it’s “Buy breadth.” Investors are diversifying away from narrow US leadership and looking for returns that aren’t concentrated in a handful of mega-caps.

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

Ripple remains under pressure as licensing operations expand across Europe

XRP lags behind other crypto majors, declining for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Ripple secures preliminary approval for an Electronic Money Institution license from the CSSF, Luxembourg's financial regulator.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers