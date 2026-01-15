USD/CHF Price Forecast: Pushing against resistance in the 0.8020 area

The US Dollar remains bid against a somewhat softer Swiss Franc, weighed by a brighter market sentiment on Thursday. The Greenback keeps its bullish trend from late December lows in play, but has so far been unable to find acceptance above the 0.8020 area.

In the US, strong November Producer Price Index (PPI) and Retail Sales figures added to the case of a significant recovery of the US economy in the past quarter of 2025, and cemented the view of a Federal Reserve monetary policy pause in the coming months.

Easing geopolitical concerns are weighing on safe assets, as the CHF, following US President Trump’s comments, about the receding repression against demonstrators in Iran, which has calmed concerns about a military action against the Islamic Republic.

Technical Analysis: USD/CHF is forming a small triangle pattern

In the 4-hour chart, USD/CHF trades at 0.8012, with resistance around the 0.8020 area holding bulls and a sequence of higher lows forming an ascending triangle pattern, a figure often leading to a positive outcome.

Technical indicators are showing a mild bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (14) sits at 59.6, above the 50 midline, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) flattens around the zero line, reinforcing a neutral tone.

A confirmation above the mentioned 0.8020 area would give bulls hopes to retest December's peak, in the area of 0.8080, which is coincident with the triangle pattern's measured target. On the downside, trendline support is at 0.8000. Further down, a breach of Wednesday¡'s low, at 0.7985, cancels the bullish view and brings the weekly lows, at 0.7956, into focus.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)