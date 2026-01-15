Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stable

GBP/USD stable: Sentiment shifts in favour of Sterling

The GBP/USD pair held around 1.3430 USD on Thursday, with the pound strengthening yesterday following better-than-expected UK economic growth data. These figures may shape market expectations for Bank of England policy in the coming months.

Since the start of January, sterling has made limited headway against the US dollar but has strengthened notably against the euro. Dollar sentiment remains cautious due to geopolitical tensions involving Iran and Greenland, as well as renewed comments from President Donald Trump questioning the Federal Reserve's independence. Read more...

GBP/USD Elliott Wave: Chopping lower in temporary decline

Back on November 13, while trading at 1.3190, we forecasted a major low and large rally for GBP/USD that may extend to 1.48. Cable, so far, has reached a high of 1.3567 and the pattern we are following appears incomplete.

GBP/USD appears to have completed wave 2 at the 1.3010 low on November 5. We know from our Elliott wave studies that this suggests a wave 3 rally. Wave 3 tends to have a similar size or Fibonacci proportions to the wave 1, or 2025 rally. Read more...