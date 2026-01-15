West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Oil retreats for a second consecutive day and trades around $59.20 per barrel on Thursday at the time of writing, down 1.60% on the day. Crude Oil prices remain under pressure as concerns about a potential US military action against Iran gradually fade.

US President Donald Trump said that reports suggested a slowdown in crackdown-related violence in Iran and that no large-scale executions were planned in the near term. Although he did not fully rule out military action, these comments helped reduce the geopolitical risk premium embedded in Oil prices. According to Reuters, several market participants now believe that Washington is likely to refrain from direct intervention, limiting fears of major supply disruptions in the Middle East.

This more relaxed geopolitical backdrop is compounded by unfavorable supply-side fundamentals in the United States (US). The Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly report showed that US Crude Oil stockpiles rose by 3.391 million barrels in the week ended January 14, compared with market expectations for a draw of around 2.2 million barrels. This unexpected build follows a sharp decline in the previous week and reinforces concerns about short-term oversupply.

In addition, Venezuela has begun rolling back some of the production cuts imposed during the US embargo period. The resumption of Oil exports, with initial cargoes already shipped, increases available supply on the global market.

Against this backdrop, traders remain highly attentive to developments in Iran. Any renewed escalation could quickly revive fears of supply disruptions and provide support to WTI Oil prices. Conversely, further signs of easing tensions, combined with elevated inventories and the gradual return of some supply to the market, could continue to cap Oil prices in the near term.