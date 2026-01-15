US: Initial Jobless Claims dropped to 198K last week

According to a report from the US Department of Labour (DOL) released on Thursday, the number of US citizens submitting new applications for unemployment insurance went down to 198K for the week ending January 10. The latest print came in short of initial estimates (215K) and was lower than the previous week’s 207K (revised from 208K).

Additionally, the 4-week moving average decreased by 6.50K, bringing it to 205K from the revised average of the previous week (211.5K).

The report also indicated that Continuing Jobless Claims dropped by 19K to 1.884M for the week ending January 3.

Market reaction

The Greenback trades with decent gains in the wake of the weekly release of the weekly readings from the US labour market, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) navigating comfortably above the key 99.00 hurdle amid rising US Treasury yields across the board.