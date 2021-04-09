US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Strong support lines up at 92.00

The DXY looks consolidative above the 92.00 mark.

A breach of 92.00 should allow for a deeper pullback.

The index navigates the lower bound of the weekly range and remains well supported by the 92.00 neighbourhood.

A breach of this area is expected to open the door to extra losses to, initially, the 50-day SMA in the mid-91.00s.

Further south comes in the more relevant area around 91.30, where sit weekly lows recorded in mid-March.

Below the 200-day SMA (92.36) the outlook for DXY is expected to return to the bearish side.

DXY daily chart