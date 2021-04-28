US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Recovery targets the 91.40/45 band

DXY extends the bounce to the 91.10/15 region .

Extra gains look likely on a surpass of 91.40/45.

DXY regains extra steam and finally breaks above the 91.00 barrier on Wednesday, recording at the same time new 3-day highs.

Further upside looks likely in the very near-term with the next interim resistance at the 91.40/45 band ahead of the 50-day SMA, today at 91.67.

Below the 200-day SMA (92.02) the outlook for DXY is expected to remain on the negative side.

DXY daily chart