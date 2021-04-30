US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Recovery targets the 91.00 hurdle

DXY adds to Thursday’s gains and approaches 91.00.

The next resistance comes in at the 100-day SMA.

DXY gathers further upside traction and already approaches the key resistance at the 91.00 yardstick.

Below the 200-day SMA (91.98) the outlook for DXY is expected to remain on the negative side.

