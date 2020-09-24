US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rally faces interim hurdle around 94.80

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY looks to consolidate above the 94.00 yardstick on Thursday.
  • Next on the upside emerges the resistance line near 94.80.

The positive note in the dollar stays unabated on Thursday and pushes DXY to fresh 2-month peaks above 94.50 on Thursday.

The continuation of this trend is expected to target the 6-month resistance line in the 94.80 region ahead of other minor hurdles at the 100-day SMA (95.59) and a Fibo level at 96.03.

The bearish view on DXY is seen unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.12.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 94.47
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 94.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.08
Daily SMA50 93.45
Daily SMA100 95.65
Daily SMA200 97.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.43
Previous Daily Low 93.93
Previous Weekly High 93.61
Previous Weekly Low 92.77
Previous Monthly High 94
Previous Monthly Low 92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 94.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 94.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 94.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 95.05

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops to fresh two-month lows below 1.1650

EUR/USD drops to fresh two-month lows below 1.1650

EUR/USD renews two-month lows below 1.1650, as disappointing German IFO Survey adds to the growth concerns. The risk-off mood further fuels the US dollar's haven demand across the board. Eyes on US Jobless Claims, Powell's testimony. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2750

GBP/USD holds on to gains around 1.2750

GBP/USD retains early gains after UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the government is developing plans to protect jobs and the economy over the winter, proving n further details. BOE Bailey’s speech in focus.

GBP/USD News

Gold struggles near two-month lows, around $1950 area

Gold struggles near two-month lows, around $1950 area

Gold remained under some selling pressure for the fourth straight session on Thursday. The prevalent USD buying continued weighing on the dollar-denominated commodity. The risk-off mood did little to lend any support or stall the ongoing bearish trajectory.

Gold News

Crypto market: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff

Crypto market: Bulls hold at threshold, ready for takeoff

Bitcoin could resume the uptrend targeting $10,800 amid an increase in buying pressure from the whales. Ethereum is on the verge of a breakout to $360, as observed from both technical and on-chain perspectives.

Read more

WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day

WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day

WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures