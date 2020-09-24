US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rally faces interim hurdle around 94.80

- DXY looks to consolidate above the 94.00 yardstick on Thursday.
- Next on the upside emerges the resistance line near 94.80.
The positive note in the dollar stays unabated on Thursday and pushes DXY to fresh 2-month peaks above 94.50 on Thursday.
The continuation of this trend is expected to target the 6-month resistance line in the 94.80 region ahead of other minor hurdles at the 100-day SMA (95.59) and a Fibo level at 96.03.
The bearish view on DXY is seen unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.12.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.47
|Today Daily Change
|30
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|94.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.08
|Daily SMA50
|93.45
|Daily SMA100
|95.65
|Daily SMA200
|97.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.43
|Previous Daily Low
|93.93
|Previous Weekly High
|93.61
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.77
|Previous Monthly High
|94
|Previous Monthly Low
|92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|94.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.05
