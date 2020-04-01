US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim target emerges at 100.00

DXY manages to leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and refocuses on 100.00.

The outlook remains positive above the 200-day SMA above 98.00.

DXY met solid contention in the vicinity of the key 200-day SMA just above 98.00 the figure in recent sessions.

Bulls appear to have regained the upper hand on Wednesday and keep pushing higher, keeping the interim target at the triple-digit barrier ahead of the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 100.49.

So far, the positive outlook on the dollar remains unchanged as long as the 200-day SMA around 98.00 holds the downside.

DXY daily chart