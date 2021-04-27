US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further losses not ruled out

DXY stays offered around the 91.00 zone on Tuesday.

Another visit to monthly lows near 90.70 is on the table.

DXY trades in an inconclusive fashion so far this week, always around the 91.00 level, where also converge the 100-day SMA.

Further downside remains a palpable chance for the time being along with a potential visit to the so far monthly lows in the 90.70/65 band (Monday).

If the selling impulse picks up extra pace, then deeper pullback could even see the psychological 90.00 yardstick retested in the short-term horizon ahead of the February lows in the 89.70/65 band.

Below the 200-day SMA (92.04) the outlook for DXY is expected to remain on the negative side.

DXY daily chart